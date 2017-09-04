Crews assist lost paddle boarders in Little River - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Crews assist lost paddle boarders in Little River

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – Crews were called to assist two paddle boarders who had gotten lost on the Waccamaw River Sunday night, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.

The paddle boarders were near the North Carolina state line when they realized they were lost and called authorities to assist them back to familiar waters.

Nugent advised that North Carolina officials helped find the paddle boarders as well.

There were no injuries involved. 

