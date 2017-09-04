Crews assist lost paddle boarders in Little River

The latest on Hurricane Irma as it continues to gain strength in the Atlantic.More >>
The latest on Hurricane Irma as it continues to gain strength in the Atlantic.More >>
A North Myrtle Beach man returned home from a 2,100 mile hike Monday afternoon. 75-year-old Tom Young says he hiked the entire Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine. His trip started March 22. Family and friends greeted him at the airport.More >>
A North Myrtle Beach man returned home from a 2,100 mile hike Monday afternoon. 75-year-old Tom Young says he hiked the entire Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine. His trip started March 22. Family and friends greeted him at the airport.More >>
Crews were called to assist two paddle boarders who had gotten lost on the Waccamaw River Sunday night, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue. The paddle boarders were near the North Carolina state line when they realized they were lost and called authorities to assist them back to familiar waters. Nugent advised that North Carolina officials helped find the paddle boarders as well. There were no injuries involved.More >>
Crews were called to assist two paddle boarders who had gotten lost on the Waccamaw River Sunday night, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue. The paddle boarders were near the North Carolina state line when they realized they were lost and called authorities to assist them back to familiar waters. Nugent advised that North Carolina officials helped find the paddle boarders as well. There were no injuries involved.More >>
Chaos at Mystic Sea Motel in Myrtle beach happened just before midnight last night as police searched for a person who almost struck a security guard with his car, less than a mile away.More >>
Chaos at Mystic Sea Motel in Myrtle beach happened just before midnight last night as police searched for a person who almost struck a security guard with his car, less than a mile away.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
Irma is now a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. The storm has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean.More >>
Irma is now a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. The storm has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.More >>
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.More >>
A mother and her two daughters are dead after a murder-suicide in Jacksonville.More >>
A mother and her two daughters are dead after a murder-suicide in Jacksonville.More >>
The son of Alabama football offensive assistant coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed Sunday night, according to Maryland police.More >>
The son of Alabama football offensive assistant coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed Sunday night, according to Maryland police.More >>
Trump has been wrestling for months with what to do with the Obama-era DACA program, which has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally.More >>
Trump has been wrestling for months with what to do with the Obama-era DACA program, which has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally.More >>
Monday's official National Hurricane Center forecast for Irma has shifted slightly to the southwest of previous forecasts.More >>
Monday's official National Hurricane Center forecast for Irma has shifted slightly to the southwest of previous forecasts.More >>
Irma is a powerful Caregory 4 "buzzsaw" as she takes aim at the Leeward Islands - the northern islands of the Lesser Antilles.More >>
Irma is a powerful Caregory 4 "buzzsaw" as she takes aim at the Leeward Islands - the northern islands of the Lesser Antilles.More >>