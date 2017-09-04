Myrtle Beach officer involved shooting dampers Labor Day Weekend

Chaos at Mystic Sea Motel in Myrtle beach happened just before midnight last night as police searched for a person who almost struck a security guard with his car, less than a mile away.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
Sidney Moorer found himself behind bars Wednesday night after a jury convicted him of obstruction of justice in connection with the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis.More >>
DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - On his way home from working the Southern 500 all day at Darlington Raceway, a Darlington County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested two teens suspected of being involved in at least one vehicle break-in.More >>
Irma is now a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. The storm has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean.More >>
The son of Alabama football offensive assistant coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed Sunday night, according to Maryland police.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.More >>
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.More >>
Irma is a powerful Caregory 4 "buzzsaw" as she takes aim at the Leeward Islands - the northern islands of the Lesser Antilles.More >>
I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
