UPDATE: Two adults, one child in critical condition after car goes off Highway 501 bridge into river

HORRY COUNTY (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Mark Nugent says two adults and one child have been rescued from a car that went into the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday just before 11 a.m.

Nugent says all three are in critical condition. Boats were deployed, and extrication equipment actually had to be lowered from the bridge down into the water to cut victims from the car.

Conway Police spokesperson Lt. Selena Small says all northbound lanes at Highway 501 at Lake Busbee are shut down. She says drivers should avoid the area.

Lt. Small stated, "Remember options such as Hwy 31 North to Hwy 22 west to get you to Hwy 501 in Aynor. You can also use Business 501 (remember this is a two-lane road going through town and traffic will be heavy). Traffic is being diverted at Hwy 501/Hwy 544."

WMBF News has a crew on the way - stay tuned as this story develops.

