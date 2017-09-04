UPDATE: Two adults, one child in critical condition after car goes off Highway 501 bridge into river

At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of Monday morning, Hurricane Irma remains in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean as a powerful category 3 hurricane.More >>
DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - On his way home from working the Southern 500 all day at Darlington Raceway, a Darlington County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested two teens suspected of being involved in at least one vehicle break-in.More >>
The Cheraw Police Department responded to a shooting at the Money Saver Convenience store located at 900 Market Street in CherawMore >>
One person was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting while Myrtle Beach police were investigating a motorist that nearly struck a security guard Sunday night, according to a news release.More >>
Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
The announcement comes as a surprise, as there had been little indication that William's wife, the former Kate Middleton, was pregnant.More >>
Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.More >>
Saturday night at sunset, the Coast Guard suspended their search for two boaters reported missing near Oak Island last Sunday.More >>
A St. Louis area mom is being applauded on social media for her donation to flood victims in Texas.More >>
I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
