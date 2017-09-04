Deputies: Teens arrested after stolen items found in book bags

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - On his way home from working the Southern 500 all day at Darlington Raceway, a Darlington County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested two teens suspected of being involved in at least one vehicle break-in.

Around 1 a.m. Monday morning, the deputy saw two males with book bags walk up the sidewalk of a house near the intersection of Cashua and Spring Streets. One of the males stayed on the sidewalk “as a look out,” according to deputies.

The deputy approached the group and was able to detain two of the males, while one of them ran away.

When the backpacks were searched, items believed to be stolen were found. Officers with the Darlington Police Department responded, and their investigation showed the suspects had broken into at least one vehicle during the night.

Darlington Police Department arrested Anthony Graham, 18, and charged him with breaking into motor vehicles and entering premises after warning. Delonte Jackson, 19, was also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and entering premises after warning.

Both teens are from Darlington. Only Jackson’s mug shot is available from Darlington Detention Center at this time.

