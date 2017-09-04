Hamlin sweeps Darlington, rallies to Southern 500 win

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) - Denny Hamlin overcame a bad miss of the pit road entrance to chase down Martin Truex Jr. with three laps left to win the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday night.

Hamlin checked up after sliding by the entrance with 54 laps left and fell behind Truex by 20 seconds. But Hamlin slowly reeled in Truex and passed him when his rival brushed the wall and got a flat tire.

Hamlin swept throwback weekend at Darlington after winning the Xfinity race Saturday. Truex won the first two stages, clinching NASCAR's regular-season championship and gaining the No. 1 seed heading into the playoffs in two weeks.

Kyle Busch was second and brother Kurt Busch was third. Austin Dillon finished fourth, and Erik Jones was fifth.

