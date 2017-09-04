First Alert: Beautiful Labor Day to be followed by rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Beautiful weather is on tap for Labor Day before rain chances return through mid week.

Today is shaping up to be mostly sunny and very warm. Afternoon temperatures will climb to near 90 across the Pee Dee and into the upper 80s for the Grand Strand.

Humidity will start to creep up during the day Tuesday. By the afternoon and evening, a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will climb into the middle and upper 80s.

A better risk of showers and thunderstorms arrives on Wednesday as a cold front moves through the Carolinas. The chance of rain increases to 60% during the day Wednesday with a few heavy downpours likely at times.

The cold front will move off shore by early Thursday morning and usher in a round of dry and pleasant weather through the end of the week.