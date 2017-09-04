One person injured in officer-involved shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief period of weakening early Friday, Hurricane Irma has once again strengthened into a category 3 hurricane.More >>
The tradition continues at the Darlington Raceway and the official throwback weekend of NASCAR kicked off Sunday evening at the Track Too Tough to Tame. The Bojangle's Southern 500 returned to Labor Day weekend for it's third year in a row.More >>
Three people were transported to the hospital after a golf cart accident Sunday afternoon in Myrtle Beach, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue. One patient was considered level 2 trauma. The accident happened at the intersection of S. Ocean Blvd and Springmaid Blvd around 4:00 Sunday afternoon. At this time, there are no additional details, check back with WMBF News for more information.More >>
The American Red Cross is assisting 44 people who were displaced after a 2-building fire in West Florence Saturday night. According to the West Florence Fire Department, the call came in around 9:54 PM Saturday for a reported residential fire at 1100 South Mayfair Terrace. Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy fire and smoke coming from two sides of the building. After searching the building, no injuries were reported.More >>
A woman was taken back into custody Sunday morning after escaping from a police car Saturday night while being transported to the Florence County Detention Center, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Lynette Lyde, 43, of Hartsville, was arrested originally for shoplifting. As she was being transported to the Florence County Detention Center around 8:00 Saturday night, Lyde was able to escape the officer’s carMore >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
