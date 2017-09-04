One person injured in officer-involved shooting in Myrtle Beach

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting while Myrtle Beach police were investigating a motorist that nearly struck a security guard Sunday night, according to a news release.

At about 11:30 p.m., officers received a call reporting that a security officer was almost struck by a motorist, the MBPD release states. Officers responded to the area to locate the driver and vehicle involved.

Officers located what they believed to be the vehicle and driver at the Mystic Sea Motel at 2105 S. Ocean Boulevard, officials stated. While investigating, officers had to discharge their weapons. One person was taken to the hospital.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been contacted, officials said, and will conduct the investigation into this incident, per MBPD protocol.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.