One person injured in officer-involved shooting in Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

One person injured in officer-involved shooting in Myrtle Beach

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting while Myrtle Beach police were investigating a motorist that nearly struck a security guard Sunday night, according to a news release.

At about 11:30 p.m., officers received a call reporting that a security officer was almost struck by a motorist, the MBPD release states. Officers responded to the area to locate the driver and vehicle involved.

Officers located what they believed to be the vehicle and driver at the Mystic Sea Motel at 2105 S. Ocean Boulevard, officials stated. While investigating, officers had to discharge their weapons. One person was taken to the hospital.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been contacted, officials said, and will conduct the investigation into this incident, per MBPD protocol.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Irma a powerful hurricane, threat to Carolinas still very uncertain

    FIRST ALERT: Irma a powerful hurricane, threat to Carolinas still very uncertain

    Sunday, September 3 2017 10:49 PM EDT2017-09-04 02:49:41 GMT
    Sunday Evening Irma Track UpdateSunday Evening Irma Track Update

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief period of weakening early Friday, Hurricane Irma has once again strengthened into a category 3 hurricane. 

    More >>

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief period of weakening early Friday, Hurricane Irma has once again strengthened into a category 3 hurricane. 

    More >>

  • Darlington Raceway fans get ready for Southern 500

    Darlington Raceway fans get ready for Southern 500

    Sunday, September 3 2017 6:20 PM EDT2017-09-03 22:20:43 GMT
    Tim Sprenger on his seven foot rack to watch the Southern 500.Tim Sprenger on his seven foot rack to watch the Southern 500.

    The tradition continues at the Darlington Raceway and the official throwback weekend of NASCAR kicked off Sunday evening at the Track Too Tough to Tame. The Bojangle's Southern 500 returned to Labor Day weekend for it's third year in a row.

    More >>

    The tradition continues at the Darlington Raceway and the official throwback weekend of NASCAR kicked off Sunday evening at the Track Too Tough to Tame. The Bojangle's Southern 500 returned to Labor Day weekend for it's third year in a row.

    More >>

  • Three transported to hospital after Myrtle Beach golf cart accident

    Three transported to hospital after Myrtle Beach golf cart accident

    Sunday, September 3 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-09-03 21:09:22 GMT
    (Source: Angela Moryan)(Source: Angela Moryan)

    Three people were transported to the hospital after a golf cart accident Sunday afternoon in Myrtle Beach, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue. One patient was considered level 2 trauma. The accident happened at the intersection of S. Ocean Blvd and Springmaid Blvd around 4:00 Sunday afternoon. At this time, there are no additional details, check back with WMBF News for more information.  

    More >>

    Three people were transported to the hospital after a golf cart accident Sunday afternoon in Myrtle Beach, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue. One patient was considered level 2 trauma. The accident happened at the intersection of S. Ocean Blvd and Springmaid Blvd around 4:00 Sunday afternoon. At this time, there are no additional details, check back with WMBF News for more information.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly