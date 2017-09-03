Three transported to hospital after Myrtle Beach golf cart accident

Three people were transported to the hospital after a golf cart accident Sunday afternoon in Myrtle Beach, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue. One patient was considered level 2 trauma. The accident happened at the intersection of S. Ocean Blvd and Springmaid Blvd around 4:00 Sunday afternoon. At this time, there are no additional details, check back with WMBF News for more information.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief period of weakening early Friday, Hurricane Irma has once again strengthened into a category 3 hurricane.
The American Red Cross is assisting 44 people who were displaced after a 2-building fire in West Florence Saturday night. According to the West Florence Fire Department, the call came in around 9:54 PM Saturday for a reported residential fire at 1100 South Mayfair Terrace. Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy fire and smoke coming from two sides of the building. After searching the building, no injuries were reported.
A woman was taken back into custody Sunday morning after escaping from a police car Saturday night while being transported to the Florence County Detention Center, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Lynette Lyde, 43, of Hartsville, was arrested originally for shoplifting. As she was being transported to the Florence County Detention Center around 8:00 Saturday night, Lyde was able to escape the officer's car
A Conway man was arrested Saturday in connection to an April robbery of a Myrtle Beach motel. Ramondez Deandre Myers, 23, also known as "Romeo," has been charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, and two counts of failure to appear. Officers responded to the Happy Holiday Motel on April 6th in reference to a robbery.
The three suspects all face assault charges.
The district attorney says he wants a criminal investigation.
After wading through chest-deep water, a Texas firefighter found his fiancee's wedding dress completely dry in his flooded house.
They started loading up the truck on Friday.
