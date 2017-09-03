Three transported to hospital after Myrtle Beach golf cart accid - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Three transported to hospital after Myrtle Beach golf cart accident

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Three people were transported to the hospital after a golf cart accident Sunday afternoon in Myrtle Beach, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

One patient was considered level 2 trauma.

The accident happened at the intersection of S. Ocean Blvd. and Springmaid Blvd. around 4:00.

At this time, there are no additional details, check back with WMBF News for more information. 

