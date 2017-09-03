Red Cross assisting 44 people after two-building apartment fire in West Florence

The American Red Cross is assisting 44 people who were displaced after a 2-building fire in West Florence Saturday night. According to the West Florence Fire Department, the call came in around 9:54 PM Saturday for a reported residential fire at 1100 South Mayfair Terrace. Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy fire and smoke coming from two sides of the building. After searching the building, no injuries were reported.More >>
A woman was taken back into custody Sunday morning after escaping from a police car Saturday night while being transported to the Florence County Detention Center, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Lynette Lyde, 43, of Hartsville, was arrested originally for shoplifting. As she was being transported to the Florence County Detention Center around 8:00 Saturday night, Lyde was able to escape the officer’s carMore >>
A Conway man was arrested Saturday in connection to an April robbery of a Myrtle Beach motel. Ramondez Deandre Myers, 23, also known as “Romeo,” has been charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, and two counts of failure to appear. Officers responded to the Happy Holiday Motel on April 6th in reference to a robbery.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the ocean off Myrtle Beach for two boaters who went missing from Oak Island, North Carolina on Sunday. Coast Guard crews, Navy air crews, and partner agencies are actively searching for Steve Chaney and David Hambrick of Gaston County, North Carolina, according to a USGC news release.More >>
Fans of Coastal Carolina University’s football team are looking forward to a season full of changes. One of those changes is a coaching switch up. Head coach Joe Moglia announced he is taking a medical sabbatical for the season. Taking his place is Jamey Chadwell. He used to coach at Charleston Southern. Fans say they will miss coach Moglia.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources confirmed they have found the body of a boater who went missing on Lake Murray in August.More >>
They started loading up the truck on Friday.More >>
