Red Cross assisting 44 people after two-building apartment fire in West Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The American Red Cross is assisting 44 people who were displaced after a 2-building fire in West Florence Saturday night.

According to the West Florence Fire Department, the call came in around 9:54 PM Saturday for a reported residential fire at 1100 South Mayfair Terrace.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy fire and smoke coming from two sides of the building.

After searching the building, no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials for all 44 people displaced by this fire.

