Red Cross assisting 44 people after two-building apartment fire - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Red Cross assisting 44 people after two-building apartment fire in West Florence

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: West Florence Fire Department) (Source: West Florence Fire Department)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The American Red Cross is assisting 44 people who were displaced after a 2-building fire in West Florence Saturday night.

According to the West Florence Fire Department, the call came in around 9:54 PM Saturday for a reported residential fire at 1100 South Mayfair Terrace.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy fire and smoke coming from two sides of the building.

After searching the building, no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials for all 44 people displaced by this fire. 

Copyright 2017 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Red Cross assisting 44 people after two-building apartment fire in West Florence

    Red Cross assisting 44 people after two-building apartment fire in West Florence

    Sunday, September 3 2017 2:06 PM EDT2017-09-03 18:06:15 GMT
    (Source: West Florence Fire Department)(Source: West Florence Fire Department)

    The American Red Cross is assisting 44 people who were displaced after a 2-building fire in West Florence Saturday night. According to the West Florence Fire Department, the call came in around 9:54 PM Saturday for a reported residential fire at 1100 South Mayfair Terrace. Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy fire and smoke coming from two sides of the building. After searching the building, no injuries were reported. 

    More >>

    The American Red Cross is assisting 44 people who were displaced after a 2-building fire in West Florence Saturday night. According to the West Florence Fire Department, the call came in around 9:54 PM Saturday for a reported residential fire at 1100 South Mayfair Terrace. Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy fire and smoke coming from two sides of the building. After searching the building, no injuries were reported. 

    More >>

  • Hartsville woman back in custody after escaping from police car Saturday night

    Hartsville woman back in custody after escaping from police car Saturday night

    Sunday, September 3 2017 1:34 PM EDT2017-09-03 17:34:59 GMT
    Lynette Lyde (Source: Florence County Detention Center)Lynette Lyde (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

    A woman was taken back into custody Sunday morning after escaping from a police car Saturday night while being transported to the Florence County Detention Center, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Lynette Lyde, 43, of Hartsville, was arrested originally for shoplifting. As she was being transported to the Florence County Detention Center around 8:00 Saturday night, Lyde was able to escape the officer’s car 

    More >>

    A woman was taken back into custody Sunday morning after escaping from a police car Saturday night while being transported to the Florence County Detention Center, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Lynette Lyde, 43, of Hartsville, was arrested originally for shoplifting. As she was being transported to the Florence County Detention Center around 8:00 Saturday night, Lyde was able to escape the officer’s car 

    More >>

  • Conway man facing multiple charges after April robbery at Myrtle Beach motel

    Conway man facing multiple charges after April robbery at Myrtle Beach motel

    Sunday, September 3 2017 1:19 PM EDT2017-09-03 17:19:56 GMT
    Ramondez Deandre Myers (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Ramondez Deandre Myers (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    A Conway man was arrested Saturday in connection to an April robbery of a Myrtle Beach motel. Ramondez Deandre Myers, 23, also known as “Romeo,” has been charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, and two counts of failure to appear. Officers responded to the Happy Holiday Motel on April 6th in reference to a robbery. 

    More >>

    A Conway man was arrested Saturday in connection to an April robbery of a Myrtle Beach motel. Ramondez Deandre Myers, 23, also known as “Romeo,” has been charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, and two counts of failure to appear. Officers responded to the Happy Holiday Motel on April 6th in reference to a robbery. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly