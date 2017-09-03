Hartsville woman back in custody after escaping from police car Saturday night

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman was taken back into custody Sunday morning after escaping from a police car Saturday night while being transported to the Florence County Detention Center, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Lynette Lyde, 43, of Hartsville, was arrested originally for shoplifting.

As she was being transported to the Florence County Detention Center around 8:00 Saturday night, Lyde was able to escape the officer’s car on Effingham Highway, prompting a man hunt.

Officers from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search.

Lyde was taken back into custody just before 9:00 Sunday morning.

She is now being charged with shoplifting as well as escape.

No bond has been set at this time.

