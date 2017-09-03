Hartsville woman back in custody after escaping from police car - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Hartsville woman back in custody after escaping from police car Saturday night

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
Lynette Lyde (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Lynette Lyde (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman was taken back into custody Sunday morning after escaping from a police car Saturday night while being transported to the Florence County Detention Center, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Lynette Lyde, 43, of Hartsville, was arrested originally for shoplifting.

As she was being transported to the Florence County Detention Center around 8:00 Saturday night, Lyde was able to escape the officer’s car on Effingham Highway, prompting a man hunt.

Officers from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search.

Lyde was taken back into custody just before 9:00 Sunday morning.

She is now being charged with shoplifting as well as escape.

No bond has been set at  this time. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hartsville woman back in custody after escaping from police car Saturday night

    Hartsville woman back in custody after escaping from police car Saturday night

    Sunday, September 3 2017 1:34 PM EDT2017-09-03 17:34:59 GMT
    Lynette Lyde (Source: Florence County Detention Center)Lynette Lyde (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

    A woman was taken back into custody Sunday morning after escaping from a police car Saturday night while being transported to the Florence County Detention Center, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Lynette Lyde, 43, of Hartsville, was arrested originally for shoplifting. As she was being transported to the Florence County Detention Center around 8:00 Saturday night, Lyde was able to escape the officer’s car 

    More >>

    A woman was taken back into custody Sunday morning after escaping from a police car Saturday night while being transported to the Florence County Detention Center, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Lynette Lyde, 43, of Hartsville, was arrested originally for shoplifting. As she was being transported to the Florence County Detention Center around 8:00 Saturday night, Lyde was able to escape the officer’s car 

    More >>

  • Conway man facing multiple charges after April robbery at Myrtle Beach motel

    Conway man facing multiple charges after April robbery at Myrtle Beach motel

    Sunday, September 3 2017 1:19 PM EDT2017-09-03 17:19:56 GMT
    Ramondez Deandre Myers (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Ramondez Deandre Myers (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    A Conway man was arrested Saturday in connection to an April robbery of a Myrtle Beach motel. Ramondez Deandre Myers, 23, also known as “Romeo,” has been charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, and two counts of failure to appear. Officers responded to the Happy Holiday Motel on April 6th in reference to a robbery. 

    More >>

    A Conway man was arrested Saturday in connection to an April robbery of a Myrtle Beach motel. Ramondez Deandre Myers, 23, also known as “Romeo,” has been charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, and two counts of failure to appear. Officers responded to the Happy Holiday Motel on April 6th in reference to a robbery. 

    More >>

  • Breaking

    UPDATE: Search suspended for two missing NC fisherman after boat found near Murrells Inlet

    UPDATE: Search suspended for two missing NC fisherman after boat found near Murrells Inlet

    Sunday, September 3 2017 12:38 PM EDT2017-09-03 16:38:37 GMT
    Foreground: The missing boaters, Background: The boat they went missing in. (Source: USCG)Foreground: The missing boaters, Background: The boat they went missing in. (Source: USCG)

    The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the ocean off Myrtle Beach for two boaters who went missing from Oak Island, North Carolina on Sunday. Coast Guard crews, Navy air crews, and partner agencies are actively searching for Steve Chaney and David Hambrick of Gaston County, North Carolina, according to a USGC news release.

    More >>

    The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the ocean off Myrtle Beach for two boaters who went missing from Oak Island, North Carolina on Sunday. Coast Guard crews, Navy air crews, and partner agencies are actively searching for Steve Chaney and David Hambrick of Gaston County, North Carolina, according to a USGC news release.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly