Conway man facing multiple charges after April robbery at Myrtle Beach motel

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man was arrested Saturday in connection to an April robbery of a Myrtle Beach motel.

Ramondez Deandre Myers, 23, also known as “Romeo,” has been charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, and two counts of failure to appear.

Officers responded to the Happy Holiday Motel on April 6th in reference to a robbery.

The victim stated two women had invited him back to their room, but when he got there two males came out of the bathroom with handguns. The suspects put a gun to the victim’s head and demanded money, according to a police report from Myrtle Beach Police.

The four suspects took a wallet containing two credit cards, the victim’s identification, and $140.

A motel employee knocked on the motel door and returned downstairs when there was no answer to call police.

When the employee went back downstairs, the two females and one male ran out of the room and left the scene in a burgundy Nissan.

The motel employee returned to the room after calling police. The remaining male then left, reportedly telling the employee he would “be right back.”

Officers were able to locate the Nissan and after searching it found two firearms and the stolen items which were returned to the victim.

Myers is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. No bail has been set.

