Woman struck and killed in North Myrtle Beach Saturday night

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information that may lead to an arrest after employees of a Burger King were ordered into a freezer. Early Saturday night, deputies were alerted to an armed robbery at the Burger King at the intersection of Lamar Highway and S. Governor Williams Highway. According to a news release, a lone black male suspect wearing a mask and armed with a long gun entered the Burger King after an employee walked o...More >>
A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday night in North Myrtle Beach off of Highway 17, according to North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling. Officers responded to the area of 1st Avenue South and U.S. Highway 17 around 10:30 Saturday night. Upon arrival, they found a woman lying in the roadway having appeared to be struck by a vehicle. Medivacs arrived on the scene shortly after and determined the victim was deceased.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief period of weakening early Friday, Hurricane Irma has once again strengthened into a category 3 hurricane.More >>
The Cheraw Police Department responded to a shooting at the Money Saver Convenience store located at 900 Market Street in CherawMore >>
Osharmar Abercrombie rushed for a career-high 149 yards and scored twice to lead Coastal Carolina to a 38-28 victory over UMass in the Chanticleers’ first game as members of the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and Sun Belt Conference.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
South Korea's weather agency estimated the nuclear blast yield of the presumed test was between 50 and 60 kilotons, or five to six times stronger than North Korea's fifth test in September 2016.More >>
President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.More >>
