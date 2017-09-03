Woman struck and killed in North Myrtle Beach Saturday night - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Woman struck and killed in North Myrtle Beach Saturday night

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday night in North Myrtle Beach off of Highway 17, according to North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling.

Officers responded to the area of 1st Avenue South and U.S. Highway 17 around 10:30 Saturday night. Upon arrival, they found a woman lying in the roadway having appeared to be struck by a vehicle.

Medivacs arrived on the scene shortly after and determined the victim was deceased.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and told officers he was traveling south near Pizza Hut when he noticed a woman in the roadway. He attempted to swerve to avoid her but he could not.

Witnesses confirmed the driver’s statement and also reported the driver showed no signs of impairment.

The victim’s identity has not been released yet.

The driver in this incident will not be charged.

