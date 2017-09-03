One person shot and killed in Cheraw, suspect turns himself in - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One person shot and killed in Cheraw, suspect turns himself in

By Ruby Durham, Reporter
CHERAW, SC (WMBF) - The Cheraw Police Department responded to a shooting at the Money Saver Convenience store located at 900 Market Street in Cheraw Saturday.

 Upon the Officers arrival they found Michael Lavon Powe, 32, lying on the ground in the parking lot of the Money Saver convenience store with multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS transported Mr. Powe to McLeod Health Cheraw where he was pronounced dead.

During the initial investigative process the Cheraw Police Department was able to locate several witnesses to the shooting which was vital in determining what took place at the scene.

It was also discovered that the shooting incident was captured on nearby video surveillance.

Based on the information collected from the witnesses and also after reviewing the video recording of the incident, warrants were issued for Mr. Shavelle McDonald, 24, from Cheraw, S.C.

In a short time later Mr. McDonald came to the Cheraw Police Department and turned himself in.

Mr. Shavelle McDonald has been charged with the possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime

