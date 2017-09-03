One person shot and killed in Cheraw, suspect turns himself in

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information that may lead to an arrest after employees of a Burger King were ordered into a freezer. Early Saturday night, deputies were alerted to an armed robbery at the Burger King at the intersection of Lamar Highway and S. Governor Williams Highway. According to a news release, a lone black male suspect wearing a mask and armed with a long gun entered the Burger King after an employee walked o...More >>
DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information that may lead to an arrest after employees of a Burger King were ordered into a freezer. Early Saturday night, deputies were alerted to an armed robbery at the Burger King at the intersection of Lamar Highway and S. Governor Williams Highway. According to a news release, a lone black male suspect wearing a mask and armed with a long gun entered the Burger King after an employee walked o...More >>
The Cheraw Police Department responded to a shooting at the Money Saver Convenience store located at 900 Market Street in CherawMore >>
The Cheraw Police Department responded to a shooting at the Money Saver Convenience store located at 900 Market Street in CherawMore >>
Osharmar Abercrombie rushed for a career-high 149 yards and scored twice to lead Coastal Carolina to a 38-28 victory over UMass in the Chanticleers’ first game as members of the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and Sun Belt Conference.More >>
Osharmar Abercrombie rushed for a career-high 149 yards and scored twice to lead Coastal Carolina to a 38-28 victory over UMass in the Chanticleers’ first game as members of the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and Sun Belt Conference.More >>
Kevin Harvick took the pole position for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Saturday at Darlington Raceway, ...More >>
Kevin Harvick took the pole position for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Saturday at Darlington Raceway, ...More >>
Coastal Carolina University has announced they are accepting donations to be sent to the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. The university will be accepting donations at their football home opener Saturday night, but they also have a separate location on campus and an option to donate money online.More >>
Coastal Carolina University has announced they are accepting donations to be sent to the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. The university will be accepting donations at their football home opener Saturday night, but they also have a separate location on campus and an option to donate money online.More >>