CCU opens FBS era with win

Osharmar Abercrombie rushed for a career-high 149 yards and scored twice to lead Coastal Carolina to a 38-28 victory over UMass in the Chanticleers’ first game as members of the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and Sun Belt Conference.More >>
Osharmar Abercrombie rushed for a career-high 149 yards and scored twice to lead Coastal Carolina to a 38-28 victory over UMass in the Chanticleers’ first game as members of the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and Sun Belt Conference.More >>
Kevin Harvick took the pole position for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Saturday at Darlington Raceway, ...More >>
Kevin Harvick took the pole position for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Saturday at Darlington Raceway, ...More >>
Coastal Carolina University has announced they are accepting donations to be sent to the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. The university will be accepting donations at their football home opener Saturday night, but they also have a separate location on campus and an option to donate money online.More >>
Coastal Carolina University has announced they are accepting donations to be sent to the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. The university will be accepting donations at their football home opener Saturday night, but they also have a separate location on campus and an option to donate money online.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief period of weakening early Friday, Hurricane Irma has once again strengthened into a category 3 hurricane.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief period of weakening early Friday, Hurricane Irma has once again strengthened into a category 3 hurricane.More >>
The Alabama defense turned in a dominating performance, the Florida State special teams endured a terrible night, and one of the most anticipated opening games in college football history went to the top-ranked...More >>
The Alabama defense turned in a dominating performance, the Florida State special teams endured a terrible night, and one of the most anticipated opening games in college football history went to the top-ranked Crimson Tide.More >>
Scientists testing the floodwaters through which people have been wading it is highly contaminated, with numbers that some experts have never seen in their experience.More >>
Scientists testing the floodwaters through which people have been wading it is highly contaminated, with numbers that some experts have never seen in their experience.More >>