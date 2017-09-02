CCU football fans optimistic for season full of change - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

CCU football fans optimistic for season full of change

By Patrick Lloyd, Reporter
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Fans of Coastal Carolina University’s football team are looking forward to a season full of changes.

One of those changes is a coaching switch up. Head coach Joe Moglia announced he is taking a medical sabbatical for the season. Taking his place is Jamey Chadwell. He used to coach at Charleston Southern.

Fans say they will miss coach Moglia.

He was a leader for the team and everybody looked up to him,” Leo Bellamy said. “So we really can’t wait until he gets back here.”

But fans are also optimistic about Chadwell taking the helm.

“He’s beaten our butt with CSU, so hopefully we’ll do good with him,” John Case said.

Another big change is CCU’s new stadium. Brooks Stadium’s first game was Saturday’s season opener against UMass. Fans say they think the stadium will be a good change for the team.

John Case, CCU fan, “What’s that line? ‘If you build it they will come.’ I think it looks nice. When people see something that looks Division I – not that we didn’t look Division I – But we still looked FCS, 1AA. I think now it’s starting to look FBS.”

That’s another change for the Chanticleers. The team was moved from FCS to FBS. Fans say that is nerve racking, but also exciting.

“I have to admit that I’m an Appalachian State alum,” Case said. “And being FBS in App State is awesome. And I’ve always wanted App State and Coastal to have a rivalry together especially because my wife is a graduate from here and a professor. Got my wish. Here we go.”

