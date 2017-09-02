Denny Hamlin wins Xfinity Series race at Darlington

Kevin Harvick took the pole position for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Saturday at Darlington Raceway, ...More >>
Coastal Carolina University has announced they are accepting donations to be sent to the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. The university will be accepting donations at their football home opener Saturday night, but they also have a separate location on campus and an option to donate money online.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief period of weakening early Friday, Hurricane Irma has once again strengthened into a category 3 hurricane.More >>
Emergency crews from several departments were on the scene of an apparent missing swimmer who was in distress in the Intracoastal Waterway near Highway 501. The search was suspended Friday afternoon due to the incoming storm, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue. They will make a decision on whether to continue the search Friday if the storm clears.More >>
The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.More >>
President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.More >>
A female high school student died following a car crash Friday.More >>
According to a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, Kenner police arrested St. Charles Parish President Lawrence "Larry" Cochran for allegedly driving while intoxicated. Police say about 1:00 a.m. this morning, a witness called 911 to report a 2016 Chevy Tahoe with public licenses plates, driving erratically on Cabernet Drive in the Chateau Estates subdivision. When officers pulled over Cochran, driving his parish owned Tahoe, they say he ...More >>
