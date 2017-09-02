Denny Hamlin wins Xfinity Series race at Darlington - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Denny Hamlin wins Xfinity Series race at Darlington

By Dan Fanning, Sports Reporter
Connect
Denny Hamlin wins the Sport Clips VFW 200. (Source: WMBF Sports) Denny Hamlin wins the Sport Clips VFW 200. (Source: WMBF Sports)

DARLINGTON, S.C.– Kevin Harvick took the pole position for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Saturday at Darlington Raceway, the 21st pole of his career in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competition.

One of those 21 also came at the Bojangles’ Southern 500, in 2014. That year Harvick went on to win the race and then … went on to win the Monster Energy Series championship.

It seems that he and the “Lady in Black” are a good couple.

“This has been a really good race track for us … I just love racing here,” Harvick said after leading all three rounds of qualifying and ending with a chart-topping lap of 177.730 mph on the 1.366-mile track. Harvick’s No. 4 Busch Beer Throwback Ford will lead the 40-car field to the green flag at 6 p.m. Sunday. NBCSN will televise the race.

“[The car] feels pretty good; we’re on the pole,” Harvick added. “It’s been a good start to the weekend for us.”

Harvick said that while premium track position is “never a disadvantage,” the real benefit of winning the pole at Darlington is getting the first pit box selection.

“The timing line is so close to the pit exit here at the first stall. Having that first pit stall, when you’re not handling well, it enables you to make up two or three spots if you have a good pit stop and hopefully, keep track position.”

Also Saturday, the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 – a NASCAR XFINITY Series race – was won by Denny Hamlin (No. 18 Sports Clips Toyota) with a last-lap/Turn 4 inside crossover move that got him past Joey Logano (No. 22 Fitzgerald Glider Kits Ford) by only 0.185 seconds. Kevin Harvick (No. 41 Hunt Brothers Pizza Throwback Ford) finished third, 0.586 seconds back.

The thrilling “NASCAR Overtime” finish was set up by a restart on Lap 147 – the originally scheduled distance. On the 148th and final lap, Logano dove inside of front-running Hamlin in Turn 3 and then went high. On cue, Hamlin dove low in Turn 4 and outraced Logano to the stripe.

“It worked out well,” said Hamlin. “Glad we were able to clear him off of Turn 4 or else it could’ve really got exciting.”

The victory completed a sweep of sorts for Hamlin, who got his fifth NASCAR XFINITY Series victory at Darlington. On Friday he led both practice sessions; earlier Saturday he captured the pole position.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Denny Hamlin wins Xfinity Series race at Darlington

    Denny Hamlin wins Xfinity Series race at Darlington

    Saturday, September 2 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-09-03 02:00:25 GMT
    Denny Hamlin wins the Sport Clips VFW 200. (Source: WMBF Sports)Denny Hamlin wins the Sport Clips VFW 200. (Source: WMBF Sports)

    Kevin Harvick took the pole position for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Saturday at Darlington Raceway, ...

    More >>

    Kevin Harvick took the pole position for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Saturday at Darlington Raceway, ...

    More >>

  • CCU accepting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

    CCU accepting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

    Saturday, September 2 2017 6:07 PM EDT2017-09-02 22:07:29 GMT
    (Source: CCU Facebook)(Source: CCU Facebook)

    Coastal Carolina University has announced they are accepting donations to be sent to the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. The university will be accepting donations at their football home opener Saturday night, but they also have a separate location on campus and an option to donate money online.

    More >>

    Coastal Carolina University has announced they are accepting donations to be sent to the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. The university will be accepting donations at their football home opener Saturday night, but they also have a separate location on campus and an option to donate money online.

    More >>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: 10th Avenue S. and Ocean Blvd. closed due to flash flooding

    TRAFFIC ALERT: 10th Avenue S. and Ocean Blvd. closed due to flash flooding

    Saturday, September 2 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-09-02 21:15:55 GMT
    (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Facebook)(Source: Myrtle Beach Police Facebook)
    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area of 10th Avenue S. and Ocean Blvd. due to flash flooding. They also advise motorists never to drive through standing water. Myrtle Beach Police Department Check back with WMBF News for more information.  Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.  More >>
    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area of 10th Avenue S. and Ocean Blvd. due to flash flooding. They also advise motorists never to drive through standing water. Myrtle Beach Police Department Check back with WMBF News for more information.  Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.  More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Beware fake Hurricane Irma forecasts

    Beware fake Hurricane Irma forecasts

    Friday, September 1 2017 1:53 PM EDT2017-09-01 17:53:37 GMT
    Friday, September 1 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-09-01 18:11:07 GMT

    The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.

    More >>

    The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.

    More >>

  • breaking

    President Trump visits Lake Charles Saturday

    President Trump visits Lake Charles Saturday

    Saturday, September 2 2017 8:41 PM EDT2017-09-03 00:41:58 GMT

    President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.

    More >>

  • Weddington HS student killed in wreck identified

    Weddington HS student killed in wreck identified

    Saturday, September 2 2017 7:14 PM EDT2017-09-02 23:14:32 GMT
    Lee Stikeleather | WBTVLee Stikeleather | WBTV

    A female high school student died following a car crash Friday.

    More >>

    A female high school student died following a car crash Friday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly