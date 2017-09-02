CCU accepting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University has announced they are accepting donations to be sent to the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

The university will be accepting donations at their football home opener Saturday night, but they also have a separate location on campus and an option to donate money online.

If you’d like to bring supplies to the football game Saturday night, the drop-off locations will be at the Victory Bell adjacent to Springs Brooks Stadium or the Alumni Tailgate at Blanton Park.

You can also bring donations to Arcadia Hall at 132 Chanticleer Dr. West.

If you would prefer to make a monetary donation, click here.

ITEMS IN NEED:

Buckets

Bleach

Cleaning Solutions/Detergents

`Shockwave' for mold

Mops

Brooms

Paper Towels

Large Garbage Bags

Rubber Gloves

Masks

Scrub Brushes

Scouring Pads

Sponges

Air Freshener

Vinegar

TOILETRIES:

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Hand Sanitizer (Travel Size)

Shampoo & Conditioner

First Aid Supplies

Paper Towels

Cloth Towels (wash cloths, bath towels, hand towels etc.)

Bar Soap

Hand Soap

Pull-up disposable adult diapers

Feminine Hygiene Supplies (napkins, tampons)

Disposable Razors & Shaving Cream

MISCELLANEOUS:

Bottled Water

Nonperishable Food Items

School Supplies

Pet Supplies

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.