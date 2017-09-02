CCU accepting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

CCU accepting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
(Source: CCU Facebook)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University has announced they are accepting donations to be sent to the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

The university will be accepting donations at their football home opener Saturday night, but they also have a separate location on campus and an option to donate money online.

If you’d like to bring supplies to the football game Saturday night, the drop-off locations will be at the Victory Bell adjacent to Springs Brooks Stadium or the Alumni Tailgate at Blanton Park.

You can also bring donations to Arcadia Hall at 132 Chanticleer Dr. West.

If you would prefer to make a monetary donation, click here.

ITEMS IN NEED:

  • Buckets
  • Bleach
  • Cleaning Solutions/Detergents
  • `Shockwave' for mold
  • Mops
  • Brooms
  • Paper Towels
  • Large Garbage Bags
  • Rubber Gloves
  • Masks
  • Scrub Brushes
  • Scouring Pads
  • Sponges
  • Air Freshener
  • Vinegar

TOILETRIES:

  • Toothbrushes
  • Toothpaste
  • Hand Sanitizer (Travel Size)
  • Shampoo & Conditioner
  • First Aid Supplies
  • Paper Towels
  • Cloth Towels (wash cloths, bath towels, hand towels etc.)
  • Bar Soap
  • Hand Soap
  • Pull-up disposable adult diapers
  • Feminine Hygiene Supplies (napkins, tampons)
  • Disposable Razors & Shaving Cream

MISCELLANEOUS:

  • Bottled Water
  • Nonperishable Food Items
  • School Supplies
  • Pet Supplies

    Saturday, September 2 2017 6:07 PM EDT
    (Source: CCU Facebook)

    Coastal Carolina University has announced they are accepting donations to be sent to the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. The university will be accepting donations at their football home opener Saturday night, but they also have a separate location on campus and an option to donate money online.

