TRAFFIC ALERT: 10th Avenue S. and Ocean Blvd. closed due to flas - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TRAFFIC ALERT: 10th Avenue S. and Ocean Blvd. closed due to flash flooding

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: Myrtle Beach Police Facebook) (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area of 10th Avenue S. and Ocean Blvd. due to flash flooding.

They also advise motorists never to drive through standing water.

Check back with WMBF News for more information. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • CCU accepting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

    CCU accepting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

    Saturday, September 2 2017 6:07 PM EDT2017-09-02 22:07:29 GMT
    (Source: CCU Facebook)(Source: CCU Facebook)

    Coastal Carolina University has announced they are accepting donations to be sent to the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. The university will be accepting donations at their football home opener Saturday night, but they also have a separate location on campus and an option to donate money online.

    More >>

    Coastal Carolina University has announced they are accepting donations to be sent to the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. The university will be accepting donations at their football home opener Saturday night, but they also have a separate location on campus and an option to donate money online.

    More >>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: 10th Avenue S. and Ocean Blvd. closed due to flash flooding

    TRAFFIC ALERT: 10th Avenue S. and Ocean Blvd. closed due to flash flooding

    Saturday, September 2 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-09-02 21:15:55 GMT
    (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Facebook)(Source: Myrtle Beach Police Facebook)
    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area of 10th Avenue S. and Ocean Blvd. due to flash flooding. They also advise motorists never to drive through standing water. Myrtle Beach Police Department Check back with WMBF News for more information.  Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.  More >>
    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area of 10th Avenue S. and Ocean Blvd. due to flash flooding. They also advise motorists never to drive through standing water. Myrtle Beach Police Department Check back with WMBF News for more information.  Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.  More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Irma a powerful hurricane, threat to Carolinas still very uncertain

    FIRST ALERT: Irma a powerful hurricane, threat to Carolinas still very uncertain

    Saturday, September 2 2017 4:54 PM EDT2017-09-02 20:54:28 GMT

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief period of weakening early Friday, Hurricane Irma has once again strengthened into a category 3 hurricane. 

    More >>

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief period of weakening early Friday, Hurricane Irma has once again strengthened into a category 3 hurricane. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly