Motorcyclist arrested after speeding through downtown Darlington; almost striking two police officers

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – One person was arrested Friday night after he sped through downtown Darlington on a motorcycle while a concert was being held, almost hitting two police officers.

According to a news release, Steven Richardson, of Charlotte, traveled “at a high rate of speed” through downtown Darlington Friday night.

Traffic was being re-routed because a concert was going on. Richardson swerved through the streets and almost hit two Darlington Police Officers.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Patrol Deputies were able to locate Richardson on his motorcycle on N. Governor Williams Highway near Mineral Springs Road and briefly chased Richardson before he stopped.

Richardson was found in possession of illegal drugs. He also had a suspended driver’s license, and the license plate did not belong to the motorcycle.  

He will face multiple charges including failure to stop for a blue light. 

