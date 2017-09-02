Darlington deputies seeking information after man attempted to rob Burger King with 'long gun'; leaves with nothing

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information that may lead to an arrest after employees of a Burger King were ordered into a freezer.

Early Saturday night, deputies were alerted to an armed robbery at the Burger King at the intersection of Lamar Highway and S. Governor Williams Highway.

According to a news release, a lone black male suspect wearing a mask and armed with a long gun entered the Burger King after an employee walked out of the door around 1:30 AM.

The suspect ordered the employees to get into the freezer. He then left through the back door without taking any items.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call DCSO at 843-398-4501 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You do not have to reveal your identity to give information.

