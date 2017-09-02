Darlington deputies seeking information after man attempted to rob Burger King with 'long gun'; leaves with nothing

One person was arrested Friday night after he sped through downtown Darlington on a motorcycle while a concert was being held, almost hitting two police officers. According to a news release, Steven Richardson, of Charlotte, traveled “at a high rate of speed” through downtown Darlington Friday night. Traffic was being re-routed because a concert was going on. Richardson swerved through the streets and almost hit two Darlington Police OfficersMore >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief period of weakening early Friday, Hurricane Irma has once again strengthened into a category 3 hurricane.More >>
The Southern 500 brings in thousands of people from all over the country to Darlington every year, but it also brings in people from other countries.More >>
The Seventh Annual Coastal Uncorked Food, Wine and Spirits Festival kicked off Friday night and will continue throughout the holiday weekend.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.More >>
WIS viewer Lois Causey sent us these photos of a MASSIVE four-foot rattlesnake from her neighbor's backyard that was discovered in Hopkins on Friday.More >>
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.More >>
