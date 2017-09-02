Darlington Deputies investigating attempted to robbery at an are - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Darlington Deputies investigating attempted to robbery at an area Burger King

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Photo released by Darlington County Deputies of the suspect (Source: DCSO) Photo released by Darlington County Deputies of the suspect (Source: DCSO)
Recovered weapons and drugs (Source: DCSO) Recovered weapons and drugs (Source: DCSO)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Early Saturday night, deputies were alerted to an armed robbery at the Burger King at the intersection of Lamar Highway and S. Governor Williams Highway.

According to a news release, a lone black male suspect wearing a mask and armed with a long gun entered the Burger King after an employee walked out of the door around 1:30 AM.

The suspect ordered the employees to get into the freezer. He then left through the back door without taking any items.

While deputies were investigating the armed robbery, they discovered a convicted felon in possession of a loaded revolver and multiple kinds of drugs.

Gregory Lamont Benjamin, 32, of Hartsville, was charged with distribution of cocaine base, possession of less than one gram of meth, possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, and simple possession of marijuana.

Benjamin is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on $11,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

