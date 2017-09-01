Canadians make 18-hour road trip to Darlington for Southern 500

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - The Southern 500 brings in thousands of people from all over the U.S. to Darlington every year, as well as those from other countries.

A group of more than a dozen Canadians traveled down from Toronto for the weekend's race festivities.

“We heard so much about this," Pam Herbert said. "We heard this is a fantastic race. We thought, ‘Let’s do it.’ (It's) my husband’s 50th birthday. So we brought along 19 of our friends and family to come. And we’re going to enjoy the race. First time, let’s do it.”

Despite what some might think, these Canadians definitely know a lot about racing.

“We are very diligent," Herbert said. "We watch the races every Sunday. We watch Xfinity, we watch the truck race when we can. Both of us have our favorite drivers, and we are more than supportive to the NASCAR circuit. We love the race, we love what they do, we love how they bring the fans and the communities together. And we’re just excited to be here.”

Herbert says she's no stranger to witnessing NASCAR races in person.

“We’ve been to a lot of tracks," she said. "We’ve been to Bristol, we’ve been to Michigan, Watkins Glen, Charlotte. We thought ‘You know what, let’s do this.’ We’ve heard so many things about Darlington. The throwback, yeah let’s do it.”

The Canadians said they're not used to the warm weather, but they're just happy to be in Darlington for the race.

“It’s warm here," Herbert said. "It’s hot here. It’s not this hot where we come from. So it’s an adjustment, but it’s so much fun. Everyone’s more than friendly. Everyone is just fantastic. They’re very kind, more than willing to be giving. Everyone’s very welcoming.”

