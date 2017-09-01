Coastal Uncorked festival continues through Labor Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Seventh Annual Coastal Uncorked Food, Wine and Spirits Festival kicked off Friday night and will continue throughout the holiday weekend.

Happening at Broadway at the Beach, the event began with Chocolate Under the Moon, a dessert and moonshine mixology competition that featured decadent desserts and live music

On Saturday, the event continues with the Brews 'N the Beach Craft Beer Event from 4 to 7 p.m. Guests will be able to try samples of various craft brews, live music and hot dogs.

The event concludes Sunday with the Grand Wine Tasting Event from 1 to 4 p.m.

