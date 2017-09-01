Two injured, one critically, in crash in Conway area

Two people were injured in a crash in the Conway area Friday night. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was transported with critical injuries following a crash in the Conway area Friday night.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, the collision at 1515 Singing Pines Drive involved an ejection.

A second person was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website states the crash happened at 8:48 p.m.

The road remained blocked at 10:15 p.m. Friday, according to online SCHP records.

@hcfirerescue confirming ejection at 1515 SINGING PINES DR. Medics transporting 1 w/critical injuries; 1 w/non life-threatening injuries. — Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) September 2, 2017

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.