Video evidence cornerstone of prosecution's case during this week's Sidney Moorer trial

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Video evidence presented during Sidney Moorer’s obstruction of justice trial that reportedly show him making a purchase at an area Walmart and making a call from a pay phone were obtained by WMBF News two days after a jury found him guilty of the charge.

Moorer, who was charged in connection with the December 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He will get credit for 345 days of time he has already served.

Jurors were shown two pieces of video evidence that were also presented during Moorer’s 2016 kidnapping trial, which ended in a mistrial.

The first was surveillance footage of Moorer entering an area Walmart around 1:12 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2013, and making a purchase.

When this same video was played during the 2016 trial, a receipt entered into evidence and time stamped 1:19 a.m., indicated the defendant bought a pregnancy test and a cigar.

Former coworkers of Elvis, who went missing Dec. 18, 2013, testified at last year’s trial, as well as this week’s, that she and Moorer started a relationship while they were employed at the former Tilted Kilt location at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach.

The other video was surveillance footage showing a pay phone that was located at a gas station on Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach.

Moorer was convicted this week for lying to investigators about making a call to Elvis from a pay phone on the night of her disappearance. This was revealed during his first trial last year on a charge of kidnapping.

Former Horry County detective Jeff Cauble, who was the lead investigator on Elvis’ case, detailed for the jury what he learned from the first conversation between detectives and Moorer at the Horry County Police Department.

The defense played audio of that conversation, recorded on Dec. 20, 2013, for the jury. In it, Moorer was asked if he used a pay phone to call Elvis the night she went missing.

At first, Moorer said no, and even questioned if pay phones still existed. Detectives then tell him they have video of a pay phone on 10th Avenue, and ask again if he called her. He says maybe and then yes, and that he asked her to please leave him alone and stop leaving notes on his car.

Following Moorer’s guilty verdict this week, he’ll next face a jury for the second time on the kidnapping charge. That trial will be held in Georgetown, but a date has not yet been set.

