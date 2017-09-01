Darlington Raceway dedicates Earnhardt towers

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Darlington Raceway is dedicated to keeping the history of NASCAR alive by honoring the great legends.

This year marks the third year in a row the Southern 500 is the official throwback campaign in NASCAR. President Kerry Tharp said the platform is meant to energize the history of NASCAR.

Friday morning, Tharp joined Kelley Earnhardt to dedicate the ‘Turn 3’ large red suite towers at Darlington Raceway as the Earnhardt Towers, honoring the name of Dale Earnhardt Sr., and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The dedication comes after other facilities on the track were also named to honor the greats such as the Tyler Towers, the Wallace Grand Stands, the Pierson Tower, the recently dedicated Jeff Gordon Terrace Boxes and the Cale Yarborough garage.

Tharp said Earnhardt Towers were only natural.

“We came together as a staff earlier this year and discussed some of the things we’d like to do during this throwback weekend to make it even more special. With this being year number three for our throwback platform and this being the final full time season for Dale Jr., in the Monster Energy Cup Series, the synergy was there to make this dedication come to fruition," said Tharp.

Kelley Earnhardt's father had his share of success on victory lane at Darlington Raceway. She said the history of the sport of NASCAR and Darlington Raceway is a true landmark and makes her family truly feel at home.

Darlington Raceway has meant a lot to their family over the years, and she remembers running around as a kid and playing in the infield watching her brother Dale Earnhardt and her father race.

“My dad was the intimidator, one tough customer as my shirt says. The track Too Tough to Tame, that is intimidating on its own, so I think there is a reason that he was so victorious with nine wins on the cup side and I think three Xfinity wins if I am not mistaken," said Earnhardt.

