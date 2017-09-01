Tornado warning issued for Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C., has issued a tornado warning for Robeson County.

The warning is set to expire at 6:45 p.m. Friday.

At 5:52 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located five miles northwest of Maxton, or seven miles northeast of Laurinburg, moving northeast at 35 mph.

