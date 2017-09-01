Restaurant Scorecard: Surfside Beach restaurant serves southern tradition, earns 'A'

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - If you are skipping the outdoor grilling and are leaning more toward dining out for the holiday weekend, this week's Restaurant Scorecard could help in that decision.

A Surfside Beach restaurant that offers southern tradition with every dish found itself with an "A" grade from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The Pickled Cucumber serves up everything from fried chicken to roasted pork loin, with a side of, yes, pickled cucumbers. This week, it scored a 97 during its inspection.

But at Nathan's and Scoops Ice Cream on Eighth Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, mildew behind and around the nozzles of the fountain drink dispenser was a problem for the inspector.

According to the report, mold was also seen on the lid of cole slaw. The product was thrown out.

Additionally, the inspector said there was so much ice buildup in the freezer that the door was frozen shut. The report states debris and buildup were on the counter tops in the ice cream area.

The eatery earned a score of 84, a "B" grade.

Hot Tomato in Myrtle Beach is in the hot seat with health inspectors after it earned at 78, a "B" grade.

The handsink at the cookline was blocked by items stored on the sink. Also, some food contact surfaces of equipment were said to be soiled with old meat-food particles.

The report also noted improper cold- and hot-holding temperatures. A dish machine had a large buildup of pink slime. It was corrected during the inspection.

These were just a few of the violations. The report said the establishment may be referred to the enforcement section because of consecutive violations.

