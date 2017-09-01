Restaurant Scorecard: Surfside Beach restaurant serves southern tradition, earns 'A'

A group of veterans from the Grand Strand is headed to Texas to help hurricane relief efforts. Several member of the Myrtle Beach chapter Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association left Friday morning to render aid.More >>
A group of veterans from the Grand Strand is headed to Texas to help hurricane relief efforts. Several member of the Myrtle Beach chapter Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association left Friday morning to render aid.More >>
A traffic crash on Mount Olive Road in Horry County has resulted in injuries and left several area residents in the dark.More >>
A traffic crash on Mount Olive Road in Horry County has resulted in injuries and left several area residents in the dark.More >>
A Loris Army veteran says the war in Iraq changed his life forever, but despite the complications, he's honored to have served.More >>
A Loris Army veteran says the war in Iraq changed his life forever, but despite the complications, he's honored to have served.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief period of weakening early Friday, Hurricane Irma has once again strengthened into a category 3 hurricane.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief period of weakening early Friday, Hurricane Irma has once again strengthened into a category 3 hurricane.More >>
A swimming advisory has been lifted for a portion of beach in North Myrtle Beach following an elevated bacteria count.More >>
A swimming advisory has been lifted for a portion of beach in North Myrtle Beach following an elevated bacteria count.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.More >>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.More >>
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.More >>
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.More >>