Myrtle Beach veterans organization heads to Texas to help with Harvey relief efforts

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A group of veterans from the Grand Strand is headed to Texas to help with hurricane relief efforts.

Several members of the Myrtle Beach chapter Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association left Friday morning to render aid.

About four volunteer veterans plan to make the more than 20-hour trek with other vets from across the state to Katy, Texas, an area just outside of Houston.

The group is traveling with a ton of donations collected from the community to give to those reeling from Hurricane Harvey.

"We've put together a 22-foot trailer worth of donations, we've sent seven truckloads of donations to other organizations, we're linking up with three transfer trucks, two boats and six other people in Greenville to drive to Texas and help out," said Jewels Strickland, a member of the veteran organization.

The group stopped at a gas station on S.C. 544 just before 10 a.m. to gas up before making stops in Aynor and Greenville, South Carolina.

The trailer was filled to capacity with items like cleaning supplies, water, dog food and supplies, clothes, and much more.

"Everything you can think of, it's in that trailer," said one volunteer.

Strickland said they got a call from Texas saying they needed help, and the group went to work.

"That's what you do during your time of service as a soldier, a sailor, an airman, a Marine. When the government calls and the country calls, you answer on time, every time, no matter what," Strickland said. "You can't get away from that, so as veterans and as an organization that serves our community, when we get a call that something needs to be done, it's time to do it right then."

The volunteers plan to spend a week in Texas, and more volunteers are on standby if they are needed.

"It gives us a good sense of purpose to say, 'Hey, this is a mission we need to undertake. We're going to go out to Texas and we're going to help these people in need because it's the right thing to do,'" said Strickland.

