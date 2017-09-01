Over 200 customers without power following traffic crash on Mount Olive Road in Horry County

A crash on Mount Olive Road has left over 200 customers without power. (Source: Horry Electric Cooperative)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A traffic crash on Mount Olive Road in Horry County has resulted in injuries and left several area residents in the dark.

According to a post on Horry Electric Cooperative’s Facebook page, 213 customers have been impacted by an outage caused by the crash that happened Friday afternoon.

Crews responded to the scene to access the damage and make repairs.

Information on the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website states the crash happened at 3:19 p.m. on Mount Olive Road, near Bethel Chapel Road.

It was listed as a collision with injuries.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.