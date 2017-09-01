Weather has been a factor in Week 2 matchups - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Weather has been a factor in Week 2 matchups

Latta was in action in Week 1. (Source: WMBF News) Latta was in action in Week 1. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Weather could have an impact on Friday night’s Week 2 matchups across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.

As it stands, the following games are scheduled to be played Friday night. Some were rescheduled from Thursday.

Check back here for scores and any changes to the schedule.

West Florence
Myrtle Beach

St. James
Carolina Forest

South Columbus
Loris

Camden
Hartsville

Conway
Wilson

Green Sean
Aynor

POSTPONED TO MONDAY
North Myrtle Beach
West Brunswick

South Robeson
Lake View

CANCELED
Scotland County
Marlboro County

SCORES FROM THURSDAY
Timmonsville – 14
Lee Central – 41

Carvers Bay – 14
Waccamaw – 0

Lamar – 57
Darlington – 6

Georgetown – 32
Andrews – 33

Hemingway – 46
Johnsonville – 0

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly