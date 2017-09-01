Extra Point Week 2 Scoreboard - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Extra Point Week 2 Scoreboard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Weather had an impact on Friday night’s Week 2 matchups across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.

Several games were scheduled to be played Friday night. Some were rescheduled from Thursday.

West Florence - 19
Myrtle Beach - 21
St. James - 7
Carolina Forest - 41
South Columbus - 20
Loris - 12
Camden - 7
Hartsville - 41
Conway - 37
Wilson - 7
Green Sea - 6
Aynor - 16
Trinity-Byrnes - 20
Cardinal Newman - 21
Dillon Christian - 32
Lee Academy - 34
Pee Dee Academy - 35
Florence Christian - 21
Kingstree - 20
Lake City - 30
Creek Bridge - 0
Marion - 24
POSTPONED TO MONDAY
North Myrtle Beach - 38
West Brunswick - 12
South Robeson - 6
Lake View - 50
Latta - 12
Dillon - 48
CANCELED
Scotland County
Marlboro County
SCORES FROM THURSDAY
Timmonsville – 14
Lee Central – 41
Carvers Bay – 14
Waccamaw – 0

Lamar – 57
Darlington – 6

Georgetown – 32
Andrews – 33

Hemingway – 46
Johnsonville – 0

