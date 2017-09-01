Extra Point Week 2 Scoreboard

Latta was in action in Week 1. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Weather had an impact on Friday night’s Week 2 matchups across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.

Several games were scheduled to be played Friday night. Some were rescheduled from Thursday.

West Florence - 19

Myrtle Beach - 21

St. James - 7

Carolina Forest - 41

South Columbus - 20

Loris - 12

Camden - 7

Hartsville - 41

Conway - 37

Wilson - 7

Green Sea - 6

Aynor - 16

Trinity-Byrnes - 20

Cardinal Newman - 21

Dillon Christian - 32

Lee Academy - 34

Pee Dee Academy - 35

Florence Christian - 21

Kingstree - 20

Lake City - 30

Creek Bridge - 0

Marion - 24

POSTPONED TO MONDAY

North Myrtle Beach - 38

West Brunswick - 12

South Robeson - 6

Lake View - 50

Latta - 12

Dillon - 48

CANCELED

Scotland County

Marlboro County

SCORES FROM THURSDAY

Timmonsville – 14

Lee Central – 41

Carvers Bay – 14

Waccamaw – 0

Lamar – 57

Darlington – 6

Georgetown – 32

Andrews – 33

Hemingway – 46

Johnsonville – 0

