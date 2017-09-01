Extra Point Week 2 Scoreboard

Labor Day has come and gone, but local businesses will continue to strive for that increase in sales come the end of this year. Local businesses told WMBF news they did better sales wise during the second half of the summer than they did the first.More >>
Labor Day has come and gone, but local businesses will continue to strive for that increase in sales come the end of this year. Local businesses told WMBF news they did better sales wise during the second half of the summer than they did the first.More >>
Georgetown Police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting near Ming's Bar on Merriman Road.More >>
Georgetown Police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting near Ming's Bar on Merriman Road.More >>
The devastation in southeast Texas is unprecedented as Hurricane Harvey made landfall in the Lone Star State over the weekend and dumped over 50 inches of rain across large portions of the area.More >>
The devastation in southeast Texas is unprecedented as Hurricane Harvey made landfall in the Lone Star State over the weekend and dumped over 50 inches of rain across large portions of the area.More >>
The latest on Hurricane Irma as it continues to gain strength in the Atlantic.More >>
The latest on Hurricane Irma as it continues to gain strength in the Atlantic.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying several people involved in numerous shoplifting incidents at Tanger Outlets.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying several people involved in numerous shoplifting incidents at Tanger Outlets.More >>
Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.More >>
Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.More >>
The man told police he had taken more cold medicine than he should have the night of the attack in order to help himself sleep.More >>
The man told police he had taken more cold medicine than he should have the night of the attack in order to help himself sleep.More >>
The school administration said they've already seen a big improvement, but some parents think the policy is problematic.More >>
The school administration said they've already seen a big improvement, but some parents think the policy is problematic.More >>
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.More >>
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.More >>
The suspect was later found in a soy bean field off of Hull Road in Lincoln County.More >>
The suspect was later found in a soy bean field off of Hull Road in Lincoln County.More >>
Irma is continuing to move west across the Atlantic Ocean as hurricane warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.More >>
Irma is continuing to move west across the Atlantic Ocean as hurricane warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.More >>
Bugged by love bugs, a 10-year-old ArkLaTex girl makes a video of herself squishing them to the beat of Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do." Now it's making the rounds on social media.More >>
Bugged by love bugs, a 10-year-old ArkLaTex girl makes a video of herself squishing them to the beat of Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do." Now it's making the rounds on social media.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting involving Columbus police, and the suspect has now been identified.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting involving Columbus police, and the suspect has now been identified.More >>
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.More >>
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.More >>