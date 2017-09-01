Myrtle Beach officials dealing with sewer spill in area of 82nd Avenue North

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach officials responded to a sewer spill Friday morning at the 82nd Avenue North pump station, near the intersection of Grande Dunes Boulevard and Kings Highway.

According to information from city spokesperson Mark Kruea, a contractor was working on the control cabinet for the new station and failed to re-energize the cabinet Thursday night.

The exact amount that was spilled is undetermined at this time, but much of it was captured within the system and the surrounding wet well, according to Kruea.

City officials notified the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, and spill advisory signage has been posted at adjacent stormwater ponds, as well as at the Bear Branch Swash, as a precaution.

Kruea noted that a heavy rainfall could potentially impact the swim zone at the location. Staff from Coastal Carolina University pulled ocean water quality samples Friday afternoon to determine if any of the spill reached the beach.

Officials expect to have those results back in 24 hours, according to Kruea.

