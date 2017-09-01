Sheriff’s office releases sketch of man who broke into woman’s house in Wallace

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office released a composite sketch of a man wanted for the attempted burglary of a woman’s residence in Wallace Thursday morning.

The man entered the home on Delta Heights Road in Wallace between 10 and 11 a.m. while the victim was inside, but left without taking anything, according to Lt. Sara Albarri with the MCSO. The woman did get a good look at the suspect, and the State Law Enforcement Division sent a sketch artist.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-to-late-30s, about 6-feet tall, heavyset with brown hair. He was driving a small two-door black car, possibly a sports car, with a convertible soft-top roof.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.