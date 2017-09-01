2 arrested after victim reports being struck in head with hammer, robbed

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man and a woman were arrested and charged after a man reported he had been struck in the back of a head with a hammer and robbed on Tuesday in Georgetown County.

Dallas Ashley Thomas, 37, of Hemingway, is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and grand larceny. Hannah Danielle Graham, 18, of Galivants Ferry, is charged with accessory after the fact.

Deputies and investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded to the armed robbery call on Tuesday, August 29, according to a news release. The victim said he had been struck in the back of the head with a hammer and robbed.

The assailants stole a truck and fled, according to the sheriff’s office report.

During the course of the investigation, Thomas and Graham were identified and arrest warrants were issued for them. On Thursday, August 31, the suspects were found in Horry County and taken into custody, the release states.

