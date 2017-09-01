Marlboro, Robeson, Scotland counties under tornado watch until 1 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Marlboro, Robeson, Scotland counties under tornado watch until 10 p.m.

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
(WMBF) – A tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for several counties in the viewing area.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, a tornado watch is in effect for Marlboro County in South Carolina, as well as Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina.

The full list of counties under the NWS tornado watch are:

South Carolina:

CHEROKEE             CHESTER             CHESTERFIELD

LANCASTER            MARLBORO            SPARTANBURG

UNION                YORK

North Carolina:

ALEXANDER            ANSON               BLADEN

BURKE                CABARRUS            CALDWELL

CATAWBA              CHATHAM             CLEVELAND

CUMBERLAND           DAVIDSON            DAVIE

GASTON               HARNETT             HOKE

IREDELL              JOHNSTON            LEE

LINCOLN              MECKLENBURG         MONTGOMERY

MOORE                RANDOLPH            RICHMOND

ROBESON              ROWAN               RUTHERFORD

SAMPSON              SCOTLAND            STANLY

UNION                WAKE                WAYNE

