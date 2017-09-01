Marlboro, Robeson, Scotland counties under tornado watch until 10 p.m.

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.More >>
The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office released a composite sketch of a man wanted for the attempted burglary of a woman’s residence in Wallace Thursday morning.More >>
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office released a composite sketch of a man wanted for the attempted burglary of a woman’s residence in Wallace Thursday morning.More >>
A man and a woman were arrested and charged after a man reported he had been struck in the back of a head with a hammer and robbed on Tuesday in Georgetown County.More >>
A man and a woman were arrested and charged after a man reported he had been struck in the back of a head with a hammer and robbed on Tuesday in Georgetown County.More >>
A tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for several counties in the viewing area. According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, a tornado watch is in effect for Marlboro County in South Carolina, as well as Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina.More >>
A tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for several counties in the viewing area. According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, a tornado watch is in effect for Marlboro County in South Carolina, as well as Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina.More >>
Raw sewage has spilled into a pond near the Darlington Raceway, and emergency crews are working to mitigate the spillage, according to the Darlington County Emergency Management Department The department received a report of a sewage spill into a private pond on Race Track Road in Darlington, according to Director Mike McDonald.More >>
Raw sewage has spilled into a pond near the Darlington Raceway, and emergency crews are working to mitigate the spillage, according to the Darlington County Emergency Management Department The department received a report of a sewage spill into a private pond on Race Track Road in Darlington, according to Director Mike McDonald.More >>
During a news conference Friday, NASCAR racer Elliott Sadler pledged to donate a portion of his winnings from the XFINITIY Series Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 race on Saturday to flood victims in Texas.More >>
During a news conference Friday, NASCAR racer Elliott Sadler pledged to donate a portion of his winnings from the XFINITIY Series Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 race on Saturday to flood victims in Texas.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.More >>
The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.More >>
The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.More >>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.More >>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.More >>
A terrifying photoshoot out of Mississippi is getting a lot of attention online...and once you see the pictures, you'll understand why.More >>
A terrifying photoshoot out of Mississippi is getting a lot of attention online...and once you see the pictures, you'll understand why.More >>
Legislative and special session for the Texas state legislature is done, and Governor Abbott has signed 673 laws that all go into effect Friday, September 1st.More >>
Legislative and special session for the Texas state legislature is done, and Governor Abbott has signed 673 laws that all go into effect Friday, September 1st.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>