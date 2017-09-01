Marlboro, Robeson, Scotland counties under tornado watch until 10 p.m.

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest updates

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest updates

View the latest video forecast, interactive weather, hour-by-hour forecasts and more on the WMBF First Alert Weather page

Visit the First Alert Weather Page for forecasts, interactive radar and more

Visit the First Alert Weather Page for forecasts, interactive radar and more

The areas in yellow are under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. (Source: NWS Wilmington)

(WMBF) – A tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for several counties in the viewing area.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, a tornado watch is in effect for Marlboro County in South Carolina, as well as Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina.

The full list of counties under the NWS tornado watch are:

South Carolina:

CHEROKEE CHESTER CHESTERFIELD

LANCASTER MARLBORO SPARTANBURG

UNION YORK

North Carolina:

ALEXANDER ANSON BLADEN

BURKE CABARRUS CALDWELL

CATAWBA CHATHAM CLEVELAND

CUMBERLAND DAVIDSON DAVIE

GASTON HARNETT HOKE

IREDELL JOHNSTON LEE

LINCOLN MECKLENBURG MONTGOMERY

MOORE RANDOLPH RICHMOND

ROBESON ROWAN RUTHERFORD

SAMPSON SCOTLAND STANLY

UNION WAKE WAYNE

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.