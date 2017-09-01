Xfinity Series winner says placing in top 10 at Darlington would be a victory

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Jeremy Clements, who got his first career Xfinity series win at Road America last week, is just hoping to place in the top 10 at the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Raceway Saturday.

“Everybody is like, 'Are you going to go to Darlington and win?'” Spartanburg native Clements said Friday. “That’s a different ballgame boys, right there! A top ten would be a victory for us. Last year we finished eighth and I was ecstatic, so if we can do that again it would be amazing.”

Clements currently drives for his family’s race team, Jeremy Clements racing, which is very small compared to other racers this weekend.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.