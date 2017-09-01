Racer pledges portion of Darlington winnings to TX flood victims - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Racer pledges portion of Darlington winnings to TX flood victims

Elliot Sadler (Source: WMBF News)
Elliot Sadler won the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 in 2016. (Source: WMBF News)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – During a news conference Friday, NASCAR racer Elliott Sadler pledged to donate a portion of his winnings from the XFINITIY Series Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 race on Saturday to flood victims in Texas.

“My wife and I are blown away by what we’ve seen and we want to get on board with that,” Sadler said. “Even at my kids’ school, third graders went to their teacher to figure out how to do something after seeing so much on TV so it’s neat to see Americans really rally around each other.”

Sadler is the defending champion of the Xfinity race. He said he has always loved the track after being afraid of it.

“It was the track; I’ll be honest with you that to be honest with you, that I was most scared of before I came but it’s probably one of the top two or three tracks we race on today,” Sadler said. “It’s weird how it changed for me coming the first time. It is a neat track. I know there is a lot of history here but it is a fun track to drive.”

