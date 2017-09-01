UPDATE: Search for missing swimmer in Intracoastal Waterway continues Saturday

Emergency crews from several departments were on the scene of an apparent missing swimmer who was in distress in the Intracoastal Waterway near Highway 501. The search was suspended Friday afternoon due to the incoming storm, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue. They will make a decision on whether to continue the search Friday if the storm clears.More >>
One person was arrested Friday night after he sped through downtown Darlington on a motorcycle while a concert was being held, almost hitting two police officers. According to a news release, Steven Richardson, of Charlotte, traveled “at a high rate of speed” through downtown Darlington Friday night. Traffic was being re-routed because a concert was going on. Richardson swerved through the streets and almost hit two Darlington Police OfficersMore >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief period of weakening early Friday, Hurricane Irma has once again strengthened into a category 3 hurricane.More >>
The Southern 500 brings in thousands of people from all over the country to Darlington every year, but it also brings in people from other countries.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.More >>
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency, making it illegal for anyone in Alabama to price gouge following the disruption of supplies after Hurricane Harvey.More >>
WIS viewer Lois Causey sent us these photos of a MASSIVE four-foot rattlesnake from her neighbor's backyard that was discovered in Hopkins on Friday.More >>
