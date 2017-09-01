UPDATE: Body of missing swimmer found in the Intracoastal Waterway

Emergency officials on the scene of the swimmer in distress. (Source: Holly DeLoache)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Emergency crews from several departments were on the scene of a missing swimmer who was in distress in the Intracoastal Waterway near Highway 501 Friday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue announced via Twitter they found the body of the missing swimmer Saturday afternoon.

@hcfirerescue Marine Rescue @horrycountypd, Myrtle Beach PD & Dept of Natural Resources have located the body of missing swimmer in the ICW — Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) September 2, 2017

The search was suspended for the day Friday afternoon due to the incoming storm, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue. The search resumed Saturday morning.

@hcfirerescue Dive Rescue Team, and boats from Horry and Myrtle Beach PD have resumed their search for the missing swimmer in the ICW. — Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) September 2, 2017

A husband and wife on board a sailboat on the Intracoastal Waterway reportedly saw a man in distress in the water Friday, Nugent said. The husband got into the water, but couldn't get to the man before he went under. The boaters then called the Coast Guard with their boat phone.

A Coast Guard helicopter, a Myrtle Beach Fire dive team and jet skis, Horry County Fire crews and divers, and the Department of Natural Resources all responded to the scene, Nugent said.

@hcfirerescue responding to 356 Waterside Drive at the ICW for swimmer in distress. Boat & Divers also requested. Updates when available — Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) September 1, 2017

