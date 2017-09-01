UPDATE: Body of missing swimmer found in the Intracoastal Waterway

Emergency crews from several departments were on the scene of an apparent missing swimmer who was in distress in the Intracoastal Waterway near Highway 501. The search was suspended Friday afternoon due to the incoming storm, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue. They will make a decision on whether to continue the search Friday if the storm clears.More >>
One person was arrested Friday night after he sped through downtown Darlington on a motorcycle while a concert was being held, almost hitting two police officers. According to a news release, Steven Richardson, of Charlotte, traveled “at a high rate of speed” through downtown Darlington Friday night. Traffic was being re-routed because a concert was going on. Richardson swerved through the streets and almost hit two Darlington Police OfficersMore >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief period of weakening early Friday, Hurricane Irma has once again strengthened into a category 3 hurricane.More >>
The Southern 500 brings in thousands of people from all over the country to Darlington every year, but it also brings in people from other countries.More >>
School officials told investigators that the principal insisted on keeping the money in her office and not in the school safe.More >>
President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.More >>
WIS viewer Lois Causey sent us these photos of a MASSIVE four-foot rattlesnake from her neighbor's backyard that was discovered in Hopkins on Friday.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency, making it illegal for anyone in Alabama to price gouge following the disruption of supplies after Hurricane Harvey.More >>
