UPDATE: Body of missing swimmer found in the Intracoastal Waterway

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Emergency crews from several departments were on the scene of a missing swimmer who was in distress in the Intracoastal Waterway near Highway 501 Friday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue announced via Twitter they found the body of the missing swimmer Saturday afternoon.

The search was suspended for the day Friday afternoon due to the incoming storm, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue. The search resumed Saturday morning.

A husband and wife on board a sailboat on the Intracoastal Waterway reportedly saw a man in distress in the water Friday, Nugent said. The husband got into the water, but couldn't get to the man before he went under. The boaters then called the Coast Guard with their boat phone.

A Coast Guard helicopter, a Myrtle Beach Fire dive team and jet skis, Horry County Fire crews and divers, and the Department of Natural Resources all responded to the scene, Nugent said.

