Search for missing swimmer in Intracoastal Waterway suspended due to storm

Myrtle Beach officials responded to a sewer spill Friday morning at the 82nd Avenue North pump station, near the intersection of Grande Dunes Boulevard and Kings Highway.More >>
Emergency crews from several departments were on the scene of an apparent missing swimmer who was in distress in the Intracoastal Waterway near Highway 501. The search was suspended Friday afternoon due to the incoming storm, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue. They will make a decision on whether to continue the search Friday if the storm clears.More >>
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office released a composite sketch of a man wanted for the attempted burglary of a woman’s residence in Wallace Thursday morning.More >>
A man and a woman were arrested and charged after a man reported he had been struck in the back of a head with a hammer and robbed on Tuesday in Georgetown County.More >>
A tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for several counties in the viewing area. According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, a tornado watch is in effect for Marlboro County in South Carolina, as well as Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.More >>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi is experiencing a flu outbreak, according to the Director of the Moffit Health Center.More >>
The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.More >>
An Angelina County grand jury has indicted a 50-year-old man on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child in connection to allegations that sexually assaulted two teenage boys and watched an 8-year-old boy perform a sex act on himself.More >>
Legislative and special session for the Texas state legislature is done, and Governor Abbott has signed 673 laws that all go into effect Friday, September 1st.More >>
A terrifying photoshoot out of Mississippi is getting a lot of attention online...and once you see the pictures, you'll understand why.More >>
