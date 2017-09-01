Search for missing swimmer in Intracoastal Waterway suspended due to storm

Emergency officials on the scene of the swimmer in distress. (Source: Holly DeLoache)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Emergency crews from several departments were on the scene of an apparent missing swimmer who was in distress in the Intracoastal Waterway near Highway 501.

The search was suspended for the day Friday afternoon due to the incoming storm, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue. The search will resume on Saturday, weather permitting.

A husband and wife on board a sailboat on the Intracoastal Waterway reportedly saw a man in distress in the water Friday, Nugent said. The husband got into the water, but couldn't get to the man before he went under. The boaters then called the Coast Guard with their boat phone.

A Coast Guard helicopter, a Myrtle Beach Fire dive team and jet skis, Horry County Fire crews and divers, and the Department of Natural Resources all responded to the scene, Nugent said.

@hcfirerescue responding to 356 Waterside Drive at the ICW for swimmer in distress. Boat & Divers also requested. Updates when available — Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) September 1, 2017

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.