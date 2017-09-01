Crews respond to swimmer in distress in Intracoastal Waterway

Emergency officials on the scene of the swimmer in distress. (Source: Holly DeLoache)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Emergency crews from several departments are on the scene of an apparent swimmer in distress in the Intracoastal Waterway near Harrelson Boulevard.

Boaters on board a sailboat on the Intracoastal Waterway reportedly saw a man in the water, and they asked if he was okay, according to John Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. The man said he was, and the sailboat continued on it way. But when the boaters turned around, they didn't see the man in the water.

At this time it's unclear if the man went under the water or got out of the waterway, Evans said.

A Coast Guard helicopter is on scene, and the Myrtle Beach Fire dive team has also responded.

WMBF News has a crew at the scene

@hcfirerescue responding to 356 Waterside Drive at the ICW for swimmer in distress. Boat & Divers also requested. Updates when available — Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) September 1, 2017

