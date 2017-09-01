Crews respond to swimmer in distress in Intracoastal Waterway

During a news conference Friday, NASCAR racer Elliott Sadler pledged to donate a portion of his winnings from the XFINITIY Series Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 race on Saturday to flood victims in Texas.More >>
During a news conference Friday, NASCAR racer Elliott Sadler pledged to donate a portion of his winnings from the XFINITIY Series Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 race on Saturday to flood victims in Texas.More >>
Jeremy Clements, who got his first career Xfinity series win at Road America last week, is just hoping to place in the top 10 at the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Raceway Saturday.More >>
Jeremy Clements, who got his first career Xfinity series win at Road America last week, is just hoping to place in the top 10 at the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Raceway Saturday.More >>
Emergency crews from several departments are on the scene of an apparent swimmer in distress in the Intracoastal Waterway near Harrelson Boulevard. Boaters on board a sailboat on the Intracoastal Waterway reportedly saw a man in the water, and they asked if he was okay, according to John Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. The man said he was, and the sailboat continued on it way. But when the boaters turned around, they didn't see the man in the water.More >>
Emergency crews from several departments are on the scene of an apparent swimmer in distress in the Intracoastal Waterway near Harrelson Boulevard. Boaters on board a sailboat on the Intracoastal Waterway reportedly saw a man in the water, and they asked if he was okay, according to John Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. The man said he was, and the sailboat continued on it way. But when the boaters turned around, they didn't see the man in the water.More >>
Hurricane Irma is undergoing an eyewall replacement cycle and is briefly weakening. It is expected to restrengthen again as it moves over warmer water over the weekend.More >>
Hurricane Irma is undergoing an eyewall replacement cycle and is briefly weakening. It is expected to restrengthen again as it moves over warmer water over the weekend.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the ocean off Myrtle Beach for two boaters who went missing from Oak Island, North Carolina on Sunday. Coast Guard crews, Navy air crews, and partner agencies are actively searching for Steve Chaney and David Hambrick of Gaston County, North Carolina, according to a USGC news release.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the ocean off Myrtle Beach for two boaters who went missing from Oak Island, North Carolina on Sunday. Coast Guard crews, Navy air crews, and partner agencies are actively searching for Steve Chaney and David Hambrick of Gaston County, North Carolina, according to a USGC news release.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.More >>
When a woman said she didn't want to put her hands down during a traffic stop, Lt. Greg Abbott said, "But you're not black. Remember? We only kill black people."More >>
When a woman said she didn't want to put her hands down during a traffic stop, Lt. Greg Abbott said, "But you're not black. Remember? We only kill black people."More >>
The grandson called police, and the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.More >>
The grandson called police, and the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.More >>
Legislative and special session for the Texas state legislature is done, and Governor Abbott has signed 673 laws that all go into effect Friday, September 1st.More >>
Legislative and special session for the Texas state legislature is done, and Governor Abbott has signed 673 laws that all go into effect Friday, September 1st.More >>
One of two state-run shelters in Shreveport opened Friday morning to Hurricane Harvey evacuees.More >>
One of two state-run shelters in Shreveport opened Friday morning to Hurricane Harvey evacuees.More >>