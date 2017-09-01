Trial delayed for man accused of kidnapping, murdering Aynor man in 2013

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the ocean off Myrtle Beach for two boaters who went missing from Oak Island, North Carolina on Sunday. Coast Guard crews, Navy air crews, and partner agencies are actively searching for Steve Chaney and David Hambrick of Gaston County, North Carolina, according to a USGC news release.More >>
One of the men accused of kidnapping and murdering 19-year-old Zachary Malinowski in 2013 will not be going to trial next week, as previously scheduled. The trial for Javon Gibbs, charged with kidnapping and murder, will not be starting on Tuesday, September 4, as there was a defense motion granted that affects the state’s ability to try the case, according to Robert Kittle with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.More >>
The largest county in South Carolina has decided to team up with the Lowcountry in a crime-fighting program instead of starting its own as originally planned.More >>
Although gas prices are on the rise after Hurricane Harvey hit the gulf coast you can still find some of the cheapest in the country right here in the Palmetto State.More >>
Raw sewage has spilled into a pond near the Darlington Raceway, and emergency crews are working to mitigate the spillage, according to the Darlington County Emergency Management Department The department received a report of a sewage spill into a private pond on Race Track Road in Darlington, according to Director Mike McDonald.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
The grandson called police, and the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.More >>
With Labor Day gas demand around the corner, gas prices could spike because of Harvey's disruptive effects in the Gulf.More >>
The Estill Police Department says a murder suspect wanted for killing a pregnant 16-year-old girl has been captured.More >>
A Cobb County police officer has stepped down after telling a woman during a traffic stop, "You're not black. Remember, we only kill black people, right?" in an incident that was caught on dash cam video.More >>
