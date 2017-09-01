FIRST ALERT: Flood Warning for the Waccamaw River

CONWAY, SC (WMBF)- The Waccamaw River has been high all week and Thursday night's rain has now pushed the river into the Minor Flood range. The river is current at 10.9ft and is expected to rise to 11ft by Saturday night.

Flood stage is 11 feet and at that point, there will be water in yards and along some roads in Pitch Landing, Lee's Landing, Savannah Bluff and Riverfront South Communities. The river will slowly start to fall by mid-week next week.