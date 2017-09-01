Raw sewage spills into pond near Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Raw sewage has spilled into a pond near the Darlington Raceway, and emergency crews are working to mitigate the spillage, according to the Darlington County Emergency Management Department

The department received a report of a sewage spill into a private pond on Race Track Road in Darlington, according to Director Mike McDonald. Raw sewage was spilled directly into the pond, he said.

Per protocol, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control was notified, McDonald said.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and the Darlington County Fire Department are on scene with property owners, and are taking preventative measure to mitigate the spillage, McDonald said.

Ricky Flowers with the Darlington County Fire Department said that this spill does not pose a threat to the public, and more information is expected to be released by the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

WMBF News is working to learn more about this situation.

