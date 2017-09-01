Raw sewage spills into pond near Darlington Raceway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

breaking

Raw sewage spills into pond near Darlington Raceway

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
File image. (Source: AP Graphics) File image. (Source: AP Graphics)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Raw sewage has spilled into a pond near the Darlington Raceway, and emergency crews are working to mitigate the spillage, according to the Darlington County Emergency Management Department

The department received a report of a sewage spill into a private pond on Race Track Road in Darlington, according to Director Mike McDonald. Raw sewage was spilled directly into the pond, he said.

Per protocol, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control was notified, McDonald said.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and the Darlington County Fire Department are on scene with property owners, and are taking preventative measure to mitigate the spillage, McDonald said.

Ricky Flowers with the Darlington County Fire Department said that this spill does not pose a threat to the public, and more information is expected to be released by the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

WMBF News is working to learn more about this situation.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    UPDATE: Coast Guard still searching waters for two missing NC fishermen; now focusing on Murrells Inlet

    UPDATE: Coast Guard still searching waters for two missing NC fishermen; now focusing on Murrells Inlet

    Friday, September 1 2017 10:29 AM EDT2017-09-01 14:29:25 GMT
    Foreground: The missing boaters, Background: The boat they went missing in. (Source: USCG)Foreground: The missing boaters, Background: The boat they went missing in. (Source: USCG)

    The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the ocean off Myrtle Beach for two boaters who went missing from Oak Island, North Carolina on Sunday. Coast Guard crews, Navy air crews, and partner agencies are actively searching for Steve Chaney and David Hambrick of Gaston County, North Carolina, according to a USGC news release.

    More >>

    The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the ocean off Myrtle Beach for two boaters who went missing from Oak Island, North Carolina on Sunday. Coast Guard crews, Navy air crews, and partner agencies are actively searching for Steve Chaney and David Hambrick of Gaston County, North Carolina, according to a USGC news release.

    More >>

  • South Carolina ranked one of the cheapest places to buy gas

    South Carolina ranked one of the cheapest places to buy gas

    Friday, September 1 2017 10:03 AM EDT2017-09-01 14:03:47 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    Although gas prices are on the rise after Hurricane Harvey hit the gulf coast you can still find some of the cheapest in the country right here in the Palmetto State.

    More >>

    Although gas prices are on the rise after Hurricane Harvey hit the gulf coast you can still find some of the cheapest in the country right here in the Palmetto State.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Raw sewage spills into pond near Darlington Raceway

    Raw sewage spills into pond near Darlington Raceway

    Friday, September 1 2017 9:23 AM EDT2017-09-01 13:23:33 GMT
    File image. (Source: AP Graphics)File image. (Source: AP Graphics)

    Raw sewage has spilled into a pond near the Darlington Raceway, and emergency crews are working to mitigate the spillage, according to the Darlington County Emergency Management Department The department received a report of a sewage spill into a private pond on Race Track Road in Darlington, according to Director Mike McDonald.

    More >>

    Raw sewage has spilled into a pond near the Darlington Raceway, and emergency crews are working to mitigate the spillage, according to the Darlington County Emergency Management Department The department received a report of a sewage spill into a private pond on Race Track Road in Darlington, according to Director Mike McDonald.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly