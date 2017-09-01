Twin brothers charged in Dillon County murder - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Twin brothers charged in Dillon County murder

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Twin brothers from Laurinburg, North Carolina have been charged for the August 19 murder of Phillip Miles in Dillon County.

18-year-old brothers Tylik Johnson and Malik Johnson were arrested in Laurinburg Thursday afternoon.

Phillip Miles was killed on Melon Drive in Dillon on August 19, according to Dillon County Sheriff’s Office Captain Cliff Arnette.

The brothers are currently being held at the Scotland County Detention Center awaiting extradition back to Dillon. 

