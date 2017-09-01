Don’t forget to check out fan experiences at Darlington - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - Race weekend at Darlington is bringing more than fast cars. There are a lot of attractions being packed in to support the big race.

“Monster Energy girls dressed in throwback gear; it’s going to look like a retro look,” said Denis Worden, Director of Public Relations at the Darlington Raceway. “Monster Energy being the new series sponsor this year, they are going to have an impressive display in the midway.”

Fans will be able to check out bike jumping, stock cars and other radical activities. Most of the added fan experiences come with the price of admission.

The track this year is offering a special deal to get your entire family involved in race day.

“Both races, kids 12 and under are free Saturday. There are half-priced tickets for Sunday’s race,” Worden said.

Track staff said capturing the fan experience is relatively cheap.

Food ranges from $3 to $5. New throwback food has been added to the menu, including "Too Sloppy to Tame Tots," featuring sloppy joe meat, Funyuns and green onion. Also, The Darlington Dog and the Pimento Cheese sandwich will make a comeback.

But you also have the choice to bring your own drinks and food.

If you do go that route, the cooler must be soft-sided and 14x14x14.

“You can literally for the cost of the ticket you can literally come in and enjoy the race,” Worden said.

