Darlington honors Jeff Gordon with luxury seating area

Race weekend at Darlington is bringing more than fast cars. There are a lot of attractions being packed in to support the big race. “Monster Energy girls dressed in throwback gear; it’s going to look like a retro look,” said Denis Worden, Director of Public Relations at the Darlington Raceway.More >>
Race weekend at Darlington is bringing more than fast cars. There are a lot of attractions being packed in to support the big race. “Monster Energy girls dressed in throwback gear; it’s going to look like a retro look,” said Denis Worden, Director of Public Relations at the Darlington Raceway.More >>
Officers were putting the finishing touches on traffic and safety plans Friday to get race fans safely to the Darlington Raceway and safely home. “With Sunday’s race being a night we know that traffic is going to trickle in during the day,” South Carolina Highway Patrol Corporal Sonny Collins said.More >>
Officers were putting the finishing touches on traffic and safety plans Friday to get race fans safely to the Darlington Raceway and safely home. “With Sunday’s race being a night we know that traffic is going to trickle in during the day,” South Carolina Highway Patrol Corporal Sonny Collins said.More >>
Four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon has a permanent place at Darlington Raceway. Gordon cut the ribbon on the track's new luxury seating area called the Jeff Gordon Finish Line Terrace. The section consists of three, 12-seat boxes in Darlington's main grandstand alongside its start-finish line. The Southern 500 will be held Sunday night.More >>
Four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon has a permanent place at Darlington Raceway. Gordon cut the ribbon on the track's new luxury seating area called the Jeff Gordon Finish Line Terrace. The section consists of three, 12-seat boxes in Darlington's main grandstand alongside its start-finish line. The Southern 500 will be held Sunday night.More >>
A fire is under investigation at a building owned by the City of North Myrtle Beach. The warehouse along Bay Street and Second Avenue is used to perform repairs on city vehicles. The fire happened in part of the warehouse used to store supplies like toilet paper and pens, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Garry Spain.More >>
A fire is under investigation at a building owned by the City of North Myrtle Beach. The warehouse along Bay Street and Second Avenue is used to perform repairs on city vehicles. The fire happened in part of the warehouse used to store supplies like toilet paper and pens, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Garry Spain.More >>
Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.More >>
Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.More >>
The grandson called police, and the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.More >>
The grandson called police, and the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.More >>
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.More >>
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as as it churns its way west.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as as it churns its way west.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.More >>
The Estill Police Department says a murder suspect is on the loose after killing a pregnant 16-year-old girl.More >>
The Estill Police Department says a murder suspect is on the loose after killing a pregnant 16-year-old girl.More >>
Emily Mueller has chosen a line of work that's not for the faint of heart.More >>
Emily Mueller has chosen a line of work that's not for the faint of heart.More >>
The Texting and Driving law goes into effect on Friday, September 1. This law signed by Governor Greg Abbott last month will replace local restrictions that some cities already had in place. House Bill 62, also known as the Alex Brown Memorial Act, was spearheaded by a mother right here on the South Plains after she lost her daughter to texting and driving in 2009.More >>
The Texting and Driving law goes into effect on Friday, September 1. This law signed by Governor Greg Abbott last month will replace local restrictions that some cities already had in place. House Bill 62, also known as the Alex Brown Memorial Act, was spearheaded by a mother right here on the South Plains after she lost her daughter to texting and driving in 2009.More >>
While Louisiana’s Cajun Navy is hard at work rescuing Texans from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, The Cajun Gravy is making sure first responders are well fed. The Cajun Gravy is cooking up famous Louisiana dishes, including things like jambalaya and red beans and rice.More >>
While Louisiana’s Cajun Navy is hard at work rescuing Texans from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, The Cajun Gravy is making sure first responders are well fed. The Cajun Gravy is cooking up famous Louisiana dishes, including things like jambalaya and red beans and rice.More >>