Darlington honors Jeff Gordon with luxury seating area

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) - Four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon has a permanent place at Darlington Raceway.

Gordon cut the ribbon on the track's new luxury seating area called the Jeff Gordon Finish Line Terrace. The section consists of three, 12-seat boxes in Darlington's main grandstand alongside its start-finish line. The Southern 500 will be held Sunday night.

Gordon won seven races at Darlington, third behind David Pearson's 10 wins and the late Dale Earnhardt's nine. Gordon, though, holds the record with six wins in the Southern 500.

Gordon says he is thrilled with the honor at a track he loved so much. Gordon retired as a full time driver two years ago, although he raced in last year's Southern 500 as a replacement for injured Dale Earnhardt Jr.

