South Carolina ranked one of the cheapest places to buy gas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Although gas prices are on the rise after Hurricane Harvey hit the gulf coast, you can still find some of the cheapest in the country right here in the Palmetto State.

According to Triple A, after Harvey hit, gas prices went up five cents this week in South Carolina and are on the list of top ten states with the largest increase.

Compared to other states across the country, South Carolina still ranks one of the nation's cheapest markets for gas.

City spokesperson Mark Kruea said it's typical to see an increase in gas prices after a natural disaster - especially one like Hurricane Harvey. The Texas coast is known for its oil refineries, and a hurricane hitting the coast causes a backlog of gas in those refineries that might not make it to the gas station. In anticipation of a shortage, prices go up, and in terms of how long the increase lasts, Kruea said that all depends.

"We'll see how long it takes the Texas coast there to recover, the oil refineries are aware they need to get back in business, so they'll do that pretty quickly,” said Kruea, “I wouldn't expect that to take a very long time. But prices, in anticipation of that shortage, will be a little bit higher."

The gas tax may be to thank for cheaper gas prices in our area, but when it comes to fueling up for the city, Kruea said Myrtle Beach receives a discount when it comes to buying gasoline.

City government has just over 400 vehicles on the road and about 260 pieces of equipment that need to be fueled at one time or another. According to Kruea, the city purchases gasoline by the tanker truck and buy it at wholesale prices.

"We buy it by the tanker truck full, so we've got a months supply on hand at any given point,” said Kruea, “If it goes up a little bit, then we'll certainly have to pay a little bit more like everybody else will but we're buying it at wholesale, but it's not quite the same cost."

The most recent gas purchase for the city was about $2.48 per gallon.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.