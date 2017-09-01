South Carolina ranked one of the cheapest places to buy gas

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the ocean off Myrtle Beach for two boaters who went missing from Oak Island, North Carolina on Sunday. Coast Guard crews, Navy air crews, and partner agencies are actively searching for Steve Chaney and David Hambrick of Gaston County, North Carolina, according to a USGC news release.More >>
Although gas prices are on the rise after Hurricane Harvey hit the gulf coast you can still find some of the cheapest in the country right here in the Palmetto State.More >>
Raw sewage has spilled into a pond near the Darlington Raceway, and emergency crews are working to mitigate the spillage, according to the Darlington County Emergency Management Department The department received a report of a sewage spill into a private pond on Race Track Road in Darlington, according to Director Mike McDonald.More >>
Twin brothers from Laurinburg, North Carolina have been charged for the August 19 murder of Phillip Miles in Dillon County. 18-year-old brothers Tylik Johnson and Malik Johnson were arrested in Laurinburg Thursday afternoon. Phillip Miles was killed on Melon Drive in Dillon on August 19, according to Dillon County Sheriff’s Office Captain Cliff Arnette.More >>
The devastation in southeast Texas is unprecedented as Hurricane Harvey made landfall in the Lone Star State over the weekend and dumped over 50 inches of rain across large portions of the area.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as as it churns its way west.More >>
The grandson called police, and the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.More >>
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.More >>
The Texting and Driving law goes into effect on Friday, September 1. This law signed by Governor Greg Abbott last month will replace local restrictions that some cities already had in place. House Bill 62, also known as the Alex Brown Memorial Act, was spearheaded by a mother right here on the South Plains after she lost her daughter to texting and driving in 2009.More >>
While Louisiana’s Cajun Navy is hard at work rescuing Texans from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, The Cajun Gravy is making sure first responders are well fed. The Cajun Gravy is cooking up famous Louisiana dishes, including things like jambalaya and red beans and rice.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
