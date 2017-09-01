South Carolina ranked one of the cheapest places to buy gas - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

South Carolina ranked one of the cheapest places to buy gas

By Marissa Tansino, Video Journalist
Connect
Source: WMBF News Source: WMBF News

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Although gas prices are on the rise after Hurricane Harvey hit the gulf coast, you can still find some of the cheapest in the country right here in the Palmetto State.

According to Triple A, after Harvey hit, gas prices went up five cents this week in South Carolina and are on the list of top ten states with the largest increase.

Compared to other states across the country, South Carolina still ranks one of the nation's cheapest markets for gas.

City spokesperson Mark Kruea said it's typical to see an increase in gas prices after a natural disaster - especially one like Hurricane Harvey. The Texas coast is known for its oil refineries, and a hurricane hitting the coast causes a backlog of gas in those refineries that might not make it to the gas station. In anticipation of a shortage, prices go up, and in terms of how long the increase lasts, Kruea said that all depends.

"We'll see how long it takes the Texas coast there to recover, the oil refineries are aware they need to get back in business, so they'll do that pretty quickly,” said Kruea, “I wouldn't expect that to take a very long time. But prices, in anticipation of that shortage, will be a little bit higher."

The gas tax may be to thank for cheaper gas prices in our area, but when it comes to fueling up for the city, Kruea said Myrtle Beach receives a discount when it comes to buying gasoline.

City government has just over 400 vehicles on the road and about 260 pieces of equipment that need to be fueled at one time or another. According to Kruea, the city purchases gasoline by the tanker truck and buy it at wholesale prices.

"We buy it by the tanker truck full, so we've got a months supply on hand at any given point,” said Kruea, “If it goes up a little bit, then we'll certainly have to pay a little bit more like everybody else will but we're buying it at wholesale, but it's not quite the same cost."

The most recent gas purchase for the city was about $2.48 per gallon.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    UPDATE: Coast Guard still searching waters for two missing NC fishermen; now focusing on Murrells Inlet

    UPDATE: Coast Guard still searching waters for two missing NC fishermen; now focusing on Murrells Inlet

    Friday, September 1 2017 10:29 AM EDT2017-09-01 14:29:25 GMT
    Foreground: The missing boaters, Background: The boat they went missing in. (Source: USCG)Foreground: The missing boaters, Background: The boat they went missing in. (Source: USCG)

    The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the ocean off Myrtle Beach for two boaters who went missing from Oak Island, North Carolina on Sunday. Coast Guard crews, Navy air crews, and partner agencies are actively searching for Steve Chaney and David Hambrick of Gaston County, North Carolina, according to a USGC news release.

    More >>

    The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the ocean off Myrtle Beach for two boaters who went missing from Oak Island, North Carolina on Sunday. Coast Guard crews, Navy air crews, and partner agencies are actively searching for Steve Chaney and David Hambrick of Gaston County, North Carolina, according to a USGC news release.

    More >>

  • South Carolina ranked one of the cheapest places to buy gas

    South Carolina ranked one of the cheapest places to buy gas

    Friday, September 1 2017 10:03 AM EDT2017-09-01 14:03:47 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    Although gas prices are on the rise after Hurricane Harvey hit the gulf coast you can still find some of the cheapest in the country right here in the Palmetto State.

    More >>

    Although gas prices are on the rise after Hurricane Harvey hit the gulf coast you can still find some of the cheapest in the country right here in the Palmetto State.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Raw sewage spills into pond near Darlington Raceway

    Raw sewage spills into pond near Darlington Raceway

    Friday, September 1 2017 9:23 AM EDT2017-09-01 13:23:33 GMT
    File image. (Source: AP Graphics)File image. (Source: AP Graphics)

    Raw sewage has spilled into a pond near the Darlington Raceway, and emergency crews are working to mitigate the spillage, according to the Darlington County Emergency Management Department The department received a report of a sewage spill into a private pond on Race Track Road in Darlington, according to Director Mike McDonald.

    More >>

    Raw sewage has spilled into a pond near the Darlington Raceway, and emergency crews are working to mitigate the spillage, according to the Darlington County Emergency Management Department The department received a report of a sewage spill into a private pond on Race Track Road in Darlington, according to Director Mike McDonald.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly