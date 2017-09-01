North Myrtle Beach Fire crews respond to fire at city-owned building

A fire is under investigation at a building owned by the City of North Myrtle Beach. The warehouse along Bay Street and Second Avenue is used to perform repairs on city vehicles. The fire happened in part of the warehouse used to store supplies like toilet paper and pens, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Garry Spain.More >>
Sidney Moorer found himself behind bars Wednesday night after a jury convicted him of obstruction of justice in connection with the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis.More >>
Nobody likes high gas prices, and that includes most business owners in the area. According to one study, prices are up nearly 30 cents in a week, with the possibility of rising even more.More >>
A second person has been arrested in connection with the attempted robbery of an 88-year-old woman Monday night in Timmonsville.More >>
Over 1,600 customers across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee are without power following severe storms that moved through the area on Thursday.More >>
