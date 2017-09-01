NMB Fire crews respond to fire at city-owned building - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

North Myrtle Beach Fire crews respond to fire at city-owned building

By Jessica Cinardo, Executive Producer
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A fire is under investigation at a building owned by the City of North Myrtle Beach.  

The warehouse along  Bay Street and 2nd Avenue South is used to perform repairs on city vehicles. The fire happened in a part of the warehouse used to store supplies like toilet paper and pens, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Garry Spain.

A police officer was on a routine patrol in the area around 10:30 p.m. Thursday when he saw smoke coming from the building, said Spain. When crews arrived they found an active fire in the shipping and storage area.

While crews are still working to fully extinguish the fire, the storing area where the fire originated is completely burned, according to Spain. A portion of the building’s roof was also penetrated by the fire.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire. At this time, it’s not clear how the fire started.

As of 12:41 a.m. Friday, crews from multiple fire departments were still at the scene, including North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, Horry County Fire Rescue, Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Calabash Fire Department.

Crews expect to remain on the scene through the early morning hours Friday. Bay Street, 2nd Avenue South and 1st Avenue South remain closed as of 2 a.m. Friday.

